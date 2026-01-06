 US-Venezuela Tensions Unlikely To Impact India’s Oil Security: Bank Of Baroda Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUS-Venezuela Tensions Unlikely To Impact India’s Oil Security: Bank Of Baroda Report

US-Venezuela Tensions Unlikely To Impact India’s Oil Security: Bank Of Baroda Report

Rising tensions between the US and Venezuela are unlikely to affect India’s oil security, as Venezuela contributes just 1% to global oil production and India’s trade exposure remains limited, according to a Bank of Baroda report, which also sees no upside risk to India’s oil import bill.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
US-Venezuela tensions unlikely to impact India’s oil security as global crude supply remains comfortable, says Bank of Baroda report | Representational Image

New Delhi, January 6: The resurgence of geopolitical tensions between the United States and Venezuela is unlikely to pose any significant risk to India’s oil security or trade position, according to a research note by Bank of Baroda.

Limited global supply impact from Venezuela

The report noted that despite Venezuela holding a substantial share of global crude oil reserves, its current contribution to global oil supply remains limited.

“Venezuela’s share in global oil production, CY24, has been only 1 per cent, amounting to 960 million barrels per day (MBPD),” the report said, adding that “in terms of disruption of global oil supply, it poses no immediate risk.”

FPJ Shorts
US-Venezuela Tensions Unlikely To Impact India’s Oil Security: Bank Of Baroda Report
US-Venezuela Tensions Unlikely To Impact India’s Oil Security: Bank Of Baroda Report
'Come Get Me, I’m Waiting For You’: Colombian President Gustavo Petro Challenges Trump Just Like Maduro Did - VIDEO
'Come Get Me, I’m Waiting For You’: Colombian President Gustavo Petro Challenges Trump Just Like Maduro Did - VIDEO
Auto Retail Sales Rise 7.7 Per Cent In 2025 As GST 2.0 Sparks Second-Half Revival: FADA
Auto Retail Sales Rise 7.7 Per Cent In 2025 As GST 2.0 Sparks Second-Half Revival: FADA
GATE Admit Card 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
GATE Admit Card 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

High reserves but constrained output

While Venezuela accounts for a large portion of global reserves, the report highlights that supply-side constraints limit near-term implications. “In terms of crude oil reserves, Venezuela’s share is high at 19.4 per cent,” it said, noting that this has “brought forth conjectures of higher oil supplies if the potential of the reserves can be fully utilised by the US.” This expectation has already influenced prices, with crude oil softening in today’s trading session.

India’s trade exposure remains modest

From India’s perspective, the report underlined that bilateral trade exposure to Venezuela remains modest. “From India’s perspective, bilateral trade between India and Venezuela is just USD 1.9 bn, with exports at USD 217 mn and imports at USD 1.6 bn,” it said.

Exports to Venezuela decline over time

India’s export exposure to Venezuela has weakened over time. The report stated that “on a five-year CAGR basis, exports to Venezuela have declined by -8.8 per cent,” even as India’s overall exports to the world grew during the same period. Imports from Venezuela, although higher in FY25, do not indicate structural dependence. “Thus, no major reliance in terms of imports,” the report said.

Crude oil dominates import basket

Crude oil dominates India’s import basket from Venezuela. “Petroleum crude and products (POL) occupy the major share in India’s import basket from Venezuela, within which crude petroleum is the dominant,” the report noted.

Importantly, Venezuela supplies oil to India at a competitive price. But the report says, “among major countries from which India import oil, the unit value of petroleum products for Venezuela is significantly lower.”

Also Watch:

Read Also
Will India Turn To Venezuelan Oil Amid US Pressure On Russian Imports?
article-image

No upside risk to oil import bill

Summing up the overall impact, the report clearly states that “the current geopolitical tension between US and Venezuela does not pose any immediate risk” to India.

It further emphasised that “we do not foresee any upside risk to India’s oil import bill as global crude supplies is likely to be in a glut mode.”

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US-Venezuela Tensions Unlikely To Impact India’s Oil Security: Bank Of Baroda Report

US-Venezuela Tensions Unlikely To Impact India’s Oil Security: Bank Of Baroda Report

Auto Retail Sales Rise 7.7 Per Cent In 2025 As GST 2.0 Sparks Second-Half Revival: FADA

Auto Retail Sales Rise 7.7 Per Cent In 2025 As GST 2.0 Sparks Second-Half Revival: FADA

Navi Mumbai Real Estate News: Wipro Leases 1.45 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space At Mindspace SEZ, Airoli For...

Navi Mumbai Real Estate News: Wipro Leases 1.45 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space At Mindspace SEZ, Airoli For...

RBI Has Room For 50 BPS More Rate Cuts In 2026: IIFL

RBI Has Room For 50 BPS More Rate Cuts In 2026: IIFL

Rupee Rises 12 Paise To Close At 90.18 Against US Dollar

Rupee Rises 12 Paise To Close At 90.18 Against US Dollar