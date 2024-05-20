'Jokes Bilkul Nahi Jhel Paye': Ashneer Grover Gets Roasted And Then Asks Comedian To Take Video Down

Ashneer Grover |

If the modern Indian corporate paradigm had a favourite child of controversy, it would arguably be BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover. Grover is known for his unabashed way of communicating about the things he feels, irrespective of whether they are right or wrong.

In another controversy that he basically walked into, Grover, who volunteered to be a part of a roast show conducted by comedian Aashish Solanki, after taping the episode, asked the comedian to truncate his appearance on the show.

'Grover Offended By Pretty Good Roast'

According to Solanki, who posted a clarification video, he claimed that he had been asked by the 'Missing Guest' to cut his part from the episode of 'Pretty Good Roast', as he could not take those jokes, and Grover was offended by his roast.

Solanki claimed that the video would now only feature the comedians roasting each other, thereby excluding Grover's parts. The video, however, is not available on Solanki's official channel anymore. However, another copy of the video is available on a different channel and does not appear to be associated with any known party.

Ashneer grover in a new low has agreed to do a roast show and later asked the comic to not publish the episode, he is now threatening to go legal, his fragile ego at play again! keep going aashish solanki you are doing a great job, the audience is loving your roast show. — Brobama (@curiouzwanderer) May 19, 2024

Ashneer Grover went to this show and couldn't take jokes on him so told to trim his part. They trimmed still he forced to take down whole video. Oh bhai aisi kya gaan le li uski. Coward badi badi baatein karta tha jokes se fatt gyi🤣 pic.twitter.com/EyEEPow2rr — R.K.𝕏 (@The_kafir_boy_2) May 19, 2024

his show is not sponsored by anyone!! feeling bad for him💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/3aWkgSPC4i — Prish (@moreofprish) May 19, 2024

In the available copy of the video, it starts with Grover's roast, and later on censors his part out of the video. In one of the roasts, that Solanki himself threw at Grover was where Solanki said, "He has never done any drugs; he acts the way he does, sober." He further sardonically asks Grover to do drugs.

Many online have admonished this practice, and have called out Grover for his dictatorial behaviour. And accused him of not understanding the medium of roasts and being too sensitive. While others lauded the comedian for his job and appreciated the humour of the show within the given context.

In the past, Grover has made headlines for a variety of his misguided comments, most recently, he was in the spotlight for going on a rampant tirade against the RBI after its action against Paytm for impropriety.