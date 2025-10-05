 Aadhaar Biometric Update Now Free, Parents Get Big Relief — Here's What You Should Know
The government has removed the Aadhaar biometric update fee for children aged 5–17 for one year, helping nearly 6 crore kids and easing the process for parents.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 10:13 AM IST
article-image
Big Help for Parents. |

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made a big decision that will help many parents across the country. It has removed all fees for Aadhaar biometric updates for children. This change started from October 1 and will continue for one year.

Who Benefits?

This update is for children between 5 to 17 years of age. Usually, a fee of Rs 125 is charged for each biometric update. But now, this will be free for the next 12 months. Around 6 crore children are expected to benefit from this move.

Why is the Update Needed?

When a child gets Aadhaar before turning 5, only their photo and basic details like name and date of birth are taken. Fingerprints and eye scans (iris) are not collected because they are not fully developed yet.

So, once the child turns 5, a biometric update is needed. Another update is needed between the ages of 15 and 17.

What Has Changed?

Earlier, children aged 5–7 and 15–17 were allowed to update their Aadhaar without a fee. But others had to pay Rs 125. Now, the fee is waived for all kids aged 5–17, making the process free for everyone in this age group.

