 Big Change In Aadhaar Update Fees, Home Service Now ₹700, Name–Photo Change Also Costlier
UIDAI has raised Aadhaar update charges from October 2025. Name, address, and photo updates will now cost more, but children’s biometric updates remain free.

Updated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
Starting October 1, 2025, updating your Aadhaar card has become more expensive. | FPJ

New Delhi: Starting October 1, 2025, updating your Aadhaar card has become more expensive. UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has increased the fees for several Aadhaar-related services. If you want to change your name, address, date of birth, or photo on your Aadhaar card, you will now have to pay more than before. These new charges will stay in place until September 30, 2028.

Biometrics Update Now Costs Rs 125

Updating biometric details such as fingerprints, iris scan, or photo will now cost Rs 125. Earlier, this service was available for Rs 100. That means you will now have to pay Rs 25 more for biometric updates.

Demographic Details Update at Rs 75

If you want to update demographic details like name, address, date of birth, or mobile number, the fee has gone up from Rs 50 to Rs 75. This fee applies only if you are updating your personal information and not your biometrics.

Free Document Upload on Portal, But Rs 75 at Centres

If you need to upload supporting documents for identity or address proof, there is good news. You can do this for free on the myAadhaar portal until June 14, 2026. But if you go to an Aadhaar Seva Kendra (service centre) for the same, you will have to pay Rs 75.

Home Aadhaar Services Now at Rs 700

UIDAI has also fixed the charge for home Aadhaar update services. Now, you can get Aadhaar services at home for Rs 700 (including GST). If more than one person at the same address uses this service, the first person pays Rs 700, and each additional person pays Rs 350.

Relief for Children’s Updates

There is some relief too. Biometric updates for children aged 5–7 years and 15–17 years will remain free of cost. This means parents will not have to pay anything for updating their children's Aadhaar biometrics.

These changes will affect everyone planning to update their Aadhaar details in the coming years. So, it’s important to know the new rules and plan accordingly.

