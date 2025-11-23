 Top Listed Realty Firms Log ₹92,500 Crore In H1 Sales, Prestige Group Maintains Strong Lead In Pre-Sales Performance
Top 28 listed real estate developers recorded Rs 92,437 crore in property sales during H1 FY26, driven by strong demand and consumer preference for trusted brands. Prestige led the charts, followed by DLF and Godrej. Large developers dominated overall sales, contributing nearly 70 percent of total pre-sales across the sector.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
Prestige, DLF and Godrej Drive Majority of H1 Sales. |

New Delhi: India’s 28 biggest listed real estate developers sold homes worth Rs 92,437 crore in the first half of FY26. That’s a clear sign—people are still snapping up houses, even after the pandemic. A few big names drove most of this action. Prestige Estates Projects led the pack with pre-sales of Rs 18,143.7 crore between April and September.

Right behind them, DLF did Rs 15,757 crore, and Godrej Properties wasn’t far off at Rs 15,587 crore. Lodha Developers, based in Mumbai, reported Rs 9,020 crore, and Signature Global posted Rs 4,650 crore in the same stretch. Just these five giants brought in more than Rs 63,000 crore—almost 70 percent of all pre-sales among the 28 listed firms.

If you look closer, the numbers really show how homebuyers have changed since the pandemic. People want security, so they’re gravitating toward well-known developers with a track record for actually delivering what they promise. Smaller or less established builders? Folks are steering clear. This shift has let the big players grab even more market share, especially in the major cities.

Some other companies also turned in solid results. Sobha Ltd in Bengaluru sold Rs 3,981.4 crore. Brigade Enterprises did Rs 3,152 crore. Mumbai’s Oberoi Realty hit Rs 2,937.74 crore, and Kalpataru Ltd reached Rs 2,577 crore. Puravankara Ltd wasn’t far behind with Rs 2,455 crore.

Mid-sized companies like Keystone Realtors (Rs 1,839 crore), Sunteck Realty (Rs 1,359 crore), Aditya Birla Real Estate (Rs 1,312 crore), and Kolte-Patil (Rs 1,286 crore) also held steady. In the sub-Rs 1,000 crore bracket, you’ve got names like Ajmera Realty, Raymond Realty, Ashiana Housing, Embassy, Arvind Smartspaces, TARC, Arihant Superstructures, Max Estates, Arkade Developers, and Sri Lotus Developers—not breaking records, but still moving units. Suraj Estate Developers brought in Rs 234 crore, the lowest of the group.

Not every developer reports pre-sales numbers, but they matter—a lot. These figures help investors and analysts get a real sense of who’s got projects in the pipeline and how healthy a company’s operations actually are, since there’s usually a gap between booking a sale and seeing the revenue. For context, in FY25, 26 major listed developers sold Rs 1.62 lakh crore in pre-sales. Godrej Properties led that charge, moving almost Rs 30,000 crore worth of units.

