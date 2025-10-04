'Rotten Chicken, Filthy Kitchen': Shocking Allegations Against KFC Outlet In Bengaluru - VIDEO

Left: Rotten chicken Right: Inside kitchen | X/@karnatakaportf

Bengaluru: KFC lovers, shocking allegations have surfaced against your favourite brand. A deeply disturbing incident has emerged from the KFC outlet in HSR Layout in Karnataka's Bengaluru, raising serious concerns about food safety and hygiene practices at the popular fast-food chain.

A page on X, “Karnataka Portfolio,” has shared the harrowing experience of one of its female followers. In a detailed post, the page claimed that the woman encountered “unbearable stench and visibly rotten meat” in a Hot & Spicy Chicken Zinger Burger she had ordered.

The X user described the burger patty as slimy, spoiled, and completely inedible. According to the post, when the woman reported the issue to the staff at the outlet and requested a replacement, she was shocked to receive another burger in a similar condition, with the same foul odour and spoiled meat.

Instead of addressing the issue, the staff allegedly dismissed the complaint, claiming “it’s just the sauce smell.” Things got worse when, rather than providing a proper chicken replacement, the staff attempted to offer her a vegetarian burger.

What made the experience even more alarming for her was the discovery that other families, including small children,were eating similarly spoiled food.

Another customer reportedly requested a fresh patty, only to be served another rotten piece. When concerned customers demanded to inspect the kitchen, a right supposedly granted by the outlet, the staff gave a series of excuses, claiming the manager was unavailable and that customers were not allowed entry after 10 PM.

Dirty & Unhygeic Kitchen

After pressure from the customers, the kitchen was finally accessed and the customers found that the kitchen was dirty and unhygenic. The page claims the breading water used for coating chicken was dirty and contaminated. The page also shared a video of the kitchen to substantiate the claims.

The page further alleged that the cooking oil was blackened because of repeated use.

Cold storage areas according to the post contained foul-smelling meat, mouldy sheets, rust, and visible filth. The floor was covered in stains and spit marks.

Staff Locked The Kitchen

The page made further allegations claiming the police were called and once the police arrived, staff locked the kitchen for around half an hour, yet continued to fulfil Swiggy and Zomato orders. Nearly 30–40 deliveries were reportedly dispatched during this time, using the same spoiled ingredients.

Customers Confront Management

The post further claimed, When confronted by customers and questioned by police, the manager of the store reportedly admitted he wouldn’t serve such food to his own family, but continued to claim that it “meets our standards.”

Similar Incident

Earlier in July, an Instagram user "bano.fitindia" also shared an alleged video of an Undercooked chicken burger from KFC Bengaluru.