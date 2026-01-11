'Can't Imagine If My Girl Was Alone': Bengaluru Man Alleges Rapido Driver Misconduct, Says Was Dropped 13 Km Away

A Bengaluru man has taken to Instagram to share a chilling account of a ride-hailing experience that has sparked widespread outrage online. His detailed Instagram stories describe what he and his girlfriend went through during a Rapido ride that allegedly went horribly wrong.

According to the man, the ride did not end at their actual destination. Instead, the driver allegedly stopped the car in a deserted area in outer Bengaluru, nearly 13 kilometres away from the intended drop point. “One of the worst ride experiences we’ve ever had,” he wrote, adding that being left in an unfamiliar and isolated location made the situation instantly feel unsafe.

Allegations of indecent and aggressive behaviour

The man further claimed that the driver’s conduct was deeply disturbing. He alleged that the driver behaved indecently, hurled abuses at the couple, and displayed “extremely weird and aggressive” behaviour during the confrontation. The situation escalated when the couple questioned the wrong drop location and the driver’s conduct.

‘Can’t imagine if my girl was alone’

What troubled the man the most, he said, was the thought of what could have happened if his girlfriend had been travelling alone. “Because I was there, we were able to argue and stand our ground,” he shared. “But I can’t even imagine what would’ve happened if my girl was alone, or if it were someone else in her place.”

Despite allegedly abandoning them far from their destination, the driver reportedly demanded the full fare. When the couple paid only half, the man claimed the driver abused them verbally, further adding to their distress. He described the entire experience as unsafe, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.

Calling out Rapido publicly

Seeking accountability, the man shared the car number KA 27 C 8669 in his Instagram stories and tagged @rapidocaptain, urging the platform to take action against the driver. His post has since gone viral, with users flooding the comments section to express anger and concern over passenger safety.

The incident has reignited conversations around ride-hailing safety in Bengaluru, especially for women. Many users demanded stricter background checks, faster complaint resolution, and clearer accountability from app-based transport services, as the story continues to gain traction across social media.