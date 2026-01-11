 'Bro Saw Face Of God': Foreigner's Reaction To Tasting Mumbai's Pav Bhaji Goes Viral; Calls It 'Unbelievable'
Global content creator Ali Koca recently went viral after trying Mumbai’s iconic pav bhaji during Holi. Covered in gulaal, he praised the buttery dish, calling it a “definitive ten out of ten” after one bite. The video sparked nostalgia among Indians worldwide, with many celebrating pav bhaji’s irresistible flavours and emotional connect

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
Indian street food rarely needs an introduction, and pav bhaji is one dish that instantly sparks cravings with just its name. Known for its rich flavours, buttery texture, and comforting appeal, this Mumbai classic recently caught the attention of a global food influencer, once again proving why it’s loved far beyond India.

Popular content creator Ali Koca, who travels across Canada, Turkey, and the USA and calls himself the “Worldwide video guy,” recently shared his experience of tasting what he described as “Mumbai’s most famous pav bhaji.” In the viral video, Ali is seen enjoying the dish while covered in gulaal, adding a festive Holi vibe to the entire experience.

Breaking down the Pav Bhaji experience

Ali walks viewers through the ritual of eating pav bhaji the Mumbai way. He starts by tearing into the soft, butter-laden pav before loading the bhaji with chopped onions, fresh coriander, and a generous squeeze of lemon. The thick vegetable mash, slow-cooked with tomatoes, onions, spices, and butter, takes centre stage, paired perfectly with the toasted bread rolls.

A friend off-camera even guides him on how to elevate the flavours, explaining how citrus balances the richness of butter and cheese, while onions add crunch and freshness. The result is a messy, indulgent, and deeply satisfying bite.

“Ten Out of Ten”: Ali Koca’s Verdict

One bite is all it takes for Ali to be convinced. His reaction says it all as he lets out a stunned “Oof,” quickly followed by high praise. He confidently calls it a “definitive ten out of ten,” clearly impressed by the depth of flavour and comfort the dish delivers.

'Can't Imagine If My Girl Was Alone': Bengaluru Man Alleges Rapido Driver Misconduct, Says Was...
Internet reacts

The comments section quickly filled with emotional and nostalgic reactions, especially from Indians living abroad. Many shared how the video brought back memories of Mumbai street food, while others urged first-timers to try authentic Indian food prepared and eaten the traditional way. Several Mumbaikars also chimed in, saying the taste and feeling shown in the video were instantly recognisable.

One user even pointed out that enjoying pav bhaji right after Holi feels especially perfect, a sentiment many seemed to agree with.

