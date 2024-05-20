Mahindra Thar Price Increase: New Starting Price Set at Rs 11.35 Lakh

Mahindra Thar |

Buying a Mahindra Thar is now a bit more expensive. According to Mahindra's website, the starting prices for the Thar SUV's base models have increased, but other versions still cost the same. This price hike comes just three months before the new Thar 5-door model is set to be revealed. If you're interested in the diesel AX (O) variant with a manual transmission, you'll need to pay Rs 10,000 more. The same increase applies to the LX diesel MT RWD and LX petrol AT RWD models.

Even with the price increase, the Mahindra Thar remains unchanged in terms of design and mechanics. The Thar AWD still offers two engine choices: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol producing 150bhp and 320Nm of torque, and a 2.2-litre diesel delivering 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. Both engines are available with either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission.

For the Thar RWD, there are also two engine options: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The diesel engine generates 118bhp and 300Nm of torque and comes with a 6-speed manual transmission, while the petrol engine is paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

In India, the Mahindra Thar 4WD is priced from Rs 14.30 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh. Meanwhile, the Thar 2WD is available at a price range of Rs 11.35 lakh to Rs 14.10 lakh. These prices are ex-showroom.

In other news, Mahindra is set to introduce the new 5-door Thar in 2024. This model will come with both 4X4 and 4X2 options and is expected to be Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 more expensive than the current 3-door version. The 5-door Thar is likely to be priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).