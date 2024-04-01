Mahindra To Unveil 5-Door Thar On August 15!

Mahindra's Thar, a car with a very loyal fanbase. |

Enthusiasts long wait for the 5-door Mahindra Thar is finally reaching its conclusion, with the indigenous automaker confirming its official unveiling on the 77th Independence Day, set for August 15, 2024. While the vehicle’s name and specifications remain undisclosed, it’s widely speculated to be called the ‘Mahindra Thar Armada’. Throughout its development, numerous spy images and videos have surfaced, showcasing the SUV undergoing rigorous testing, further building anticipation among fans and enthusiast like.

The Mahindra Thar 5-door variant a fresh design and additional on-board features compared to its 3-door counterpart. With even more robust off-road capabilities, it retains the ladder frame chassis and shares its suspension setup with the Scorpio N. This means it will boast a five-link suspension and frequency-dependent dampers, ensuring enhanced stability, particularly around corners.

Mahindra Thar |

New spy pictures reveal that the upcoming off-road SUV will have a two-tone dashboard with two digital screens (one for entertainment and one for instruments). It will also come with a single-pane sunroof, front and rear armrests, leatherette seats, AC vents at the back, disc brakes on the rear wheels, push-button start, and other exciting features.

Read Also Mahindra Thar And Scorpio Classic Get New Color Options

The 5-door Mahindra Thar will come with two engine options includes options for a 2.0L turbo petrol engine (203bhp with 370Nm/380Nm) and 2.2L turbo diesel engine (130bhp with 300Nm and 138bhp with 370Nm/400Nm).The 5-door Thar will use the suspension setup and engine from the Scorpio N. This includes You'll have the choice between 2WD and 4WD systems as well.

Mahindra Thar SUV | Twitter

Recently, Mahindra & Mahindra quietly updated the color options for the most popular Thar and Scorpio SUVs, bringing in a fresh touch of style. Introducing the brand new ‘Stealth Black’ color option to their line up, gracefully succeeding the familiar ‘Napoli Black’ shade in the exterior palette.

The Mahindra Thar offers a choice of five colors: Deep Grey, Red Rage Everest White, Stealth Black, and Desert Fury. Likewise, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes in four exterior colors: Molten Red Rage, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, and Stealth Black.

The upcoming 5-door Thar is getting ready to compete directly with the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, sharing the market stage with its three-door counterpart.