 Force Teases 5-Door Gurkha SUV, Competing Head-on With Mahindra Thar
Force Gurkha 5-door is anticipated to retain the Mercedes-sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine found in the Gurkha 3-door model.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
Force Gurkha 5-door

Force Motors has given a sneak peek of its upcoming Gurkha SUV, hinting that the 5-door variant is on its way, likely hitting the market in the first quarter of 2024-25. This move sets the stage for a face-off with the anticipated Mahindra Thar 5-door, speculated to carry the ‘Thar Armada’ name upon its launch.

From the teaser image, it is evident that the Force Gurkha 5-door will remain iconic boxy shape and rugged body lines of its 3-door counterpart with an extended wheelbase. Recent spy shots of the 5-door SUV, circulating last month, provide further insights, revealing square headlights, sleek 18-inch dual tone alloy wheels, a roof rack, and redesigned front and rear bumpers. Additionally, expectations include a distinct two-slat grille at the front.

Force Gurkha 3-door

Force Gurkha 3-door

Inside, the Force Gurkha 5-door is poised to undergo significant changes, particularly in its off-road capabilities. Anticipated upgrades include the addition of an electronically controlled shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive selector, allowing seamless transition between two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive modes with a simple knob adjustment. Furthermore, it's expected to feature a bench seat for the second row and captain seats for the third row. The 5-door Gurkha may also offer various seating configurations to suit buyers' preferences, including a 5-seater two-row, a 6-seater three-row, and a 7-seater three-row version.

Force Gurkha 3 door

Force Gurkha 3 door

In terms of power, the Force Gurkha 5-door is anticipated to retain the Mercedes-sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine found in the Gurkha 3-door model. This engine will continue to be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Similar to the 3-door model, the lifestyle SUV is expected to be equipped with a snorkel, enabling it to wade through deeper waters effortlessly.

While specific pricing details have not been disclosed by the company, we anticipate that the Gurkha 5-door will come with a premium of over Rs 1 lakh. The starting price of the Gurkha 3-door model is Rs 14.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned to compete with the Mahindra Thar 5-door, the upcoming Gurkha will serve as a larger alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

