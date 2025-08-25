 Fitch Affirms India’s ‘BBB‑’ Rating With Stable Outlook, Backed By Strong Growth But Fiscal Challenges Remain
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFitch Affirms India’s ‘BBB‑’ Rating With Stable Outlook, Backed By Strong Growth But Fiscal Challenges Remain

Fitch Affirms India’s ‘BBB‑’ Rating With Stable Outlook, Backed By Strong Growth But Fiscal Challenges Remain

Fitch has confirmed India’s ‘BBB‑’ credit rating with a stable outlook, pointing to steady growth and strong external finances, while warning that high debt and fiscal deficits remain key risks.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
Fitch Stands Firm on India’s Rating | Fitch Ratings File Photo |

New Delhi: On August 25, 2025, global ratings agency Fitch Ratings reaffirmed India’s long-term foreign currency credit rating at ‘BBB‑’ with a stable outlook. Despite some concerns, this reflects confidence in India’s overall economic direction.

Growth and Finance: India’s Bright Spots

Fitch highlighted India’s robust economic growth, expected at around 6.5 percent for fiscal year 2026, along with a strong external financial position, as pillars supporting the rating. Although some recent updates indicate a slight downward adjustment in growth forecast to 6.3 percent, Fitch considers the impact manageable.

Read Also
Fitch Ratings Cut India's GDP Projections To 6.3%, Expects Limited Direct Impact Of Higher US...
article-image

U.S. Tariffs Pose Limited but Noteworthy Risk

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Stays FIRs Against Psephologist Sanjay Kumar Over Maharashtra Voter Data Error
Supreme Court Stays FIRs Against Psephologist Sanjay Kumar Over Maharashtra Voter Data Error
Good News For iPhone 16 Users! iOS 26 Update To Bring 25W Wireless Charging Boost For Free
Good News For iPhone 16 Users! iOS 26 Update To Bring 25W Wireless Charging Boost For Free
'Chashma Utaro Paaji': Mika Singh Trolled For 'Om Shanti' Comment On Post About Hera Pheri Director Priyadarshan's 'Retirement'
'Chashma Utaro Paaji': Mika Singh Trolled For 'Om Shanti' Comment On Post About Hera Pheri Director Priyadarshan's 'Retirement'
Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Khanna REACTS To Being Highest-Paid Contestant On Bigg Boss 19: 'Can Be A Rumour, Or Maybe Not...'
Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Khanna REACTS To Being Highest-Paid Contestant On Bigg Boss 19: 'Can Be A Rumour, Or Maybe Not...'

The agency flagged U.S. tariffs- proposed at up to 50 percent- as a moderate downside risk. While direct effects on GDP might be small (exports to the U.S. make up just 2 percent of GDP), such trade tensions could hurt business confidence and investment trends. If tariffs remain high, India's ability to benefit from companies shifting away from China (the 'China+1' strategy) could be affected.

Read Also
Fitch Removes Adani Energy Solutions From 'Ratings Watch Negative' List, Marks First Upgrade Since...
article-image

Fiscal Weaknesses Still Weighing Heavy

Despite positive growth signs, Fitch warns that India’s fiscal health remains a weak point. The country continues to show high deficits, elevated public debt, and heavy interest payments—far above those seen in other ‘BBB’ peers. These issues raise concerns over long-term fiscal sustainability.

What Could Trigger a Rating Change?

Fitch listed two possible paths forward:

Upgrade: If India can sustain high growth and strengthen private investment while gradually reducing debt, this could boost its credit outlook.

Downgrade: Conversely, failing to tighten fiscal consolidation or a slowdown in growth could threaten the rating’s stability.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Plans To Raise ₹3,000 Crore By Issuing Non-Convertible...

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Plans To Raise ₹3,000 Crore By Issuing Non-Convertible...

NBCC India Awarded Projects Worth About ₹3,700 Crore In Design, Construction, & Marketing Of...

NBCC India Awarded Projects Worth About ₹3,700 Crore In Design, Construction, & Marketing Of...

India’s 'Vision 2047': 100 Million International Tourist Arrivals To Help ₹43.25 Lakh Crore GDP...

India’s 'Vision 2047': 100 Million International Tourist Arrivals To Help ₹43.25 Lakh Crore GDP...

Online Gaming Companies' Shares Continue To Fall Sharply After Approval Of Promotion & Regulation Of...

Online Gaming Companies' Shares Continue To Fall Sharply After Approval Of Promotion & Regulation Of...

Fitch Affirms India’s ‘BBB‑’ Rating With Stable Outlook, Backed By Strong Growth But Fiscal...

Fitch Affirms India’s ‘BBB‑’ Rating With Stable Outlook, Backed By Strong Growth But Fiscal...