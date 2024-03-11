Mahindra Thar And Scorpio Classic Get New Color Options

Mahindra Thar |

Mahindra & Mahindra quietly updates the color options for the most popular Thar and Scorpio SUVs, bringing in a fresh touch of style. Introducing the brand new ‘Stealth Black’ color option to their line up, gracefully succeeding the familiar ‘Napoli Black’ shade in the exterior palette.

The Mahindra Thar offers a choice of five colors: Deep Grey, Red Rage Everest White, Stealth Black, and Desert Fury. Likewise, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes in four exterior colors: Molten Red Rage, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, and Stealth Black.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic |

The Mahindra Thar SUV starts at Rs 11.25 lakh for the basic model and goes up to Rs 17.60 lakh for the fully-loaded version. With a competitive price range starting from ₹13.59 lakh to ₹17.35 lakh (ex-showroom), the Scorpio Classic offers two trim choices—S and S11.

Read Also The Muthoot Group donates Mahindra Scorpio to Shantigram Project in Mandawar, Haryana

Mahindra & Mahindra is getting ready to introduce the 5-door Thar, expected to debut on August 15, 2024, with the potential name 'Mahindra Thar Armada.' This version, different from the 3-door model, promises a distinct look and additional onboard features.

New spy pictures reveal that the upcoming off-road SUV will have a two-tone dashboard with two digital screens (one for entertainment and one for instruments). It will also come with a single-pane sunroof, front and rear armrests, leatherette seats, AC vents at the back, disc brakes on the rear wheels, push-button start, and other exciting features.

The 5-door Mahindra Thar will come with two engine options includes options for a 2.0L turbo petrol engine (203bhp with 370Nm/380Nm) and 2.2L turbo diesel engine (130bhp with 300Nm and 138bhp with 370Nm/400Nm).The 5-door Thar will use the suspension setup and engine from the Scorpio N. This includes You'll have the choice between 2WD and 4WD systems as well.

The upcoming 5-door Thar is getting ready to compete directly with the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, sharing the market stage with its three-door counterpart.