The Muthoot Group donates Mahindra Scorpio to Shantigram Project in Mandawar, Haryana

The Muthoot Group has always been at the forefront in doing social and community service for the well-being of the poor and needy sections of our society.

Recently, as part of its CSR initiative, The Muthoot Group, donated a Mahindra Scorpio Car to support the Shantigram Project in the presence of His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathews III Catholicos of the East & Malankara Metropolitan.

The Shantigram Project is a community development project of the Delhi Diocese of the Malankara Orthodox Church functioning under the aegis of the Sophia Society. It is situated in the village of Mandawar, in Sohna Tehsil of Haryana. This integrated rural development programme aims at the qualitative development of the lifestyle of about 20,000 poor and underprivileged inhabitants of 10 villages in and around Mandawar.

Speaking on the occasion, Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director, The Muthoot Group, said, “The Muthoot Group has always believed in bringing to the life the vision of our former Chairman Late M. G. George Muthoot who was a man with a golden heart and a great philanthropist who always believed in giving back to the society. Taking forward his legacy, we feel extremely humbled in witnessing the huge impact created by our various CSR initiatives across India. The last 2 pandemic-affected years have been very challenging for everyone, but the marginalized sections of our society have been particularly impacted in a big way. We are happy to see that we have been able to bring about a positive change in the lives of so many people through our collective and humanitarian efforts. Today, we are once again delighted to support the Shantigram Project in one more way by donating a new Mahindra Scorpio Car which will be greatly beneficial to the Church for carrying out their noble and welfare activities.”

Overall, The Muthoot Group has been carrying out various welfare initiatives under its CSR banner including some notable activities such as:

· Healthcare: Supported 94,000 people during COVID19 and set up a 16-bed COVID hospital for Kanpur Police, and helped 15 other hospitals with medical equipment too.

· Food & ration distribution: Provided more than 2.67 lakh underprivileged people with cooked food and dry ration.

· Environment: Under the green initiatives, the Group has donated 24KW Solar Panel to National Association of Blind, New Delhi. The Group also donated 500 fruit saplings to 50 Tribal Farmers at Palgar District of Maharashtra.

· Education: To promote education among slum children in Kurla suburb of Mumbai, 500 School bags were distributed. The Group also donated a SMART Classroom in the Geography Department of Allahabad University in Prayagraj, U.P. which is benefitting +5000 students every year.

· Support to Differently-abled People: As part of their CSR initiative, 500 differently-abled children were distributed education kits. A file making machine was also donated to 40 visually impaired students of Mumbai.

· Supporting Sustainable Livelihood: To promote self-employment practices and sustainable livelihood, The Muthoot Group has recently donated 25 sewing Machines to women beneficiaries in Dehradun and 30 manual tricycle Carts to underprivileged people in Delhi.

These are some of the many heart-warming CSR initiatives carried out by The Muthoot Group in the recent times.