'Hard Work. Courage. Patience': Anand Mahindra Wants To Gift Sarfaraz Khan's Father A Thar For Being An Inspirational Parent

Anand Mahindra wants to gift Thar to Sarfaraz's father Naushad Khan | Credits: Twitter

Indian billionaire and chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra applauded Sarfaraz Khan's father, Naushad Khan's effort for his son's Test debut in the ongoing third Test against England in Rajkot.

Sarfaraz Khan, who piled up runs in domestic cricket, received his maiden Test cap from former India captain and spinner Anil Kumble. While he was receiving the Test cap, Sarfaraz Khan's father Naushad Khan and wife Romana Zahoor emotionally watching it on the sidelines.

Naushad Khan has been Sarfaraz's coach throughout his cricketing journey thus journey and played a vital role in nurturing his son to be a better cricketer.

Anand Mahindra retweeted BCCI's video of Sarfaraz Khan's cap presentation on X (formerly Twitter) and lauded his father for being an inspirational parent and wants to gift him a Thar as a token of appreciation for his efforts to realise his son's dream of playing for Team India

"“Himmat nahin chodna, bas!” Hard work. Courage. Patience. What better qualities than those for a father to inspire in a child? For being an inspirational parent, it would be my privilege & honour if Naushad Khan would accept the gift of a Thar." Chairman of Mahindra Group wrote on X.