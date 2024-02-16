'Bhai Ek Number': Sarfaraz Khan Receives Special Video Call From Brother Musheer After Maiden Fifty On Test Debut vs England

Sarfaraz Khan on video with brother Musheer | Credits: Twitter/BCCI

Team India batter Sarfaraz Khan receieved a special video call from his younger Musheer Khan following his maiden fifty on Test debut on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test against England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15.

After grinding hard and piling up runs in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz finally realised his dream of representing Team India on the international stage. The 26-year-old received Test cap from former India spinner Anil Kumble. In the first innings, Sarfaraz Khan scored 62 off 66 balls as India posted 326/5 on Day 1 of the Rajkot Test.

Following his memorable knock, Sarfaraz Khan had interacted with his brother Musher through a video. In a video shared by BCCI on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Sarfaraz can be seen asking his brother about his batting performance, to which Musheer excitedly replied, "Bhai ek number. Maza aa gaya, dil khush ho gaya.”

Sarfaraz Khan proudly showed his Test cap to his brother and said that "you will also play for India in the future."

Expressing his emotions and interaction with his brother, Sarfaraz Khan was pleasantly surprised by the video call and thanked almighty for making his dream come true.

"I felt really good after talking to my brother. Half my family is here and the other half is in Mumbai at home. It was a pleasant surprise. It’s a memorable and important day of my life. I thank the Almighty for this.” the 26-year-old said.

Musheer Khan was part of India U19 team in the recently concluded U19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa, where Boys in Blue finished as runner-ups after losing to Australia in the Final. Musheer was the second highest run-getter of the tournament, amassing 360 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 60 in seven innings.