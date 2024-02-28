Through Dust And Dirt: Mahindra Brings The New Thar 'Earth Edition'

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 28, 2024
The new Thar 'Earth Edition' comes in the shade called the 'Dessert Fury' with a matte finish.
The vehicle boasts dune and dessert-inspired decals and graphics adorning the rear fender and doors, along with silver-finished alloy wheels.
The Earth Edition offers two engine options: a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine.
The Earth Edition features a dual-tone black and beige theme, complemented by dune graphics on the headrests.
Both petrol and diesel motors are paired with a six-speed manual and a torque converter automatic gearbox.
The Jeep Wrangler and Maruti Suzuki Jimny are some of the others in the segment.
The Earth Edition is available in diesel and petrol, at the starting price of Rs. 15.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
