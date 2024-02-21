For The Wanderlust In You: Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer Revealed

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 21, 2024
Internally, the Tourer employs the identical 15-inch touchscreen infotainment display as the sedan, which underwent significant updates by Volkswagen to enhance usability, graphics quality, and processing speeds.
The ID 7 Tourer measures 4,961mm in length, 1,862 mm in width, and 1,536mm in height, mirroring the proportions of the ID 7 sedan. However, it is shorter in length compared to the next-generation Volkswagen Passat.
Two battery options will be available, with the Tourer Pro featuring a 77kWh battery. This battery can be charged at speeds of up to 175kW, resulting in a 10-80 percent charging time of approximately 28 minutes.
Another exciting advanced feature is Volkswagen's new IDA voice assistant system, which leverages OpenAI's ChatGPT to provide more 'human' and conversational interactions.
The vehicle comes with the Volkswagen's latest APP550 electric motor produces 286hp on the rear axle, enabling an anticipated 0-100kph time of just under 7.0 seconds.
It's an all-German affair, as Volkswagen ID 7 is said to be the direct rival of BMW i5.
The much awaited vehicle is estimated to be available to the Indian markets at Rs 70.00 Lakh