Mahindra Launches XUV 3XO at Rs 7.49 Lakh with Level 2 ADAS

Mahindra’s subcompact SUV, the XUV300, gets a significant makeover after more than five years since its initial launch. Now dubbed the Mahindra XUV 3XO, it boasts a starting price of Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-tier variant, named the AX7 L, starts at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings open on May 15, with deliveries scheduled to begin on May 26.

This midlife update brings noticeable changes to the vehicle’s appearance, including a new front-end and redesigned tail-section. While powertrain options remain the same, the interior receives a complete overhaul, along with additional features.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO’s front end is drastically different from its predecessor, the XUV300. LED projector headlights and reshaped LED daytime running lights give it a new look. The grille and front bumper are also redesigned. Only when seen from the side can you still recognize its XUV300 roots. At the rear, C-shaped LED tail-lights connected by a full-width LED light bar complete the modernized appearance.

Mahindra XUV 3XO - Cabin |

The inside of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is very different from the XUV300. Before, people didn't like the inside of the XUV300 much, but Mahindra has fixed that. Now, the inside looks a lot like the all-electric XUV400 Pro. The main part of the dashboard has a big 10.25-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system. Next to it, there's another big screen, 10.25 inches wide, showing all the important information. Also, the space for your things in the back has gone up from 257 liters to 295 liters.

The top-of-the-line XUV 3XO now offers more safety features. It includes 360-degree cameras and Level 2 ADAS, such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and blind spot monitoring. Six airbags are standard, along with disc brakes for all four wheels, three-point seatbelts, seatbelt reminder, hill decent control, hill hold control, vehicle dynamics control, and traction control.

Mahindra XUV 3XO - Rear |

The Mahindra XUV 3XO still offers the same powertrain choices as before, providing customers with two petrol engine options and one diesel. The base model has a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine, delivering 110 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. For those seeking more power, there's the 1.2-liter 'mStallion' T-GDi petrol, producing nearly 130 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. The diesel variant features a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine, generating 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque.

The XUV 3XO also offers three driving modes – Zip, Zap, and Zoom. While all three engines come with a manual transmission, only the petrol variants offer an automatic option with a six-speed torque converter from Aisin. The diesel variant is available with a six-speed automated manual transmission.

The XUV 3XO competes once again with rivals like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.