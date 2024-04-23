Mahindra Bolero Neo: Only 1-Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test

Mahindra Bolero Neo - NCAP Crash Test |

The Mahindra Bolero Neo compact SUV recently underwent testing by Global NCAP, and the results were concerning. It received a 1-star safety rating, scoring 20.26 out of 34 points for adult occupant protection and 12.71 out of 49 points for child occupant protection.

According to the testing body, the Bolero Neo showed instability in its frame and footwell section, and lacked adequate chest and foot protection for adults. Additionally, it lacks curtain airbags and seatbelt reminders for all passengers, contributing to its low scores.

In terms of child occupant protection, the SUV only has one child restraint system and does not offer three-point seatbelts for every passenger. The side-facing third-row seats were highlighted as a significant factor in the overall low rating.

"At Mahindra, safety is our top priority. We are proud of the Bolero Neo's reputation as a reliable and versatile utility vehicle, chosen by customers nationwide. Our unwavering commitment to safety and adherence to regulations ensure that the Bolero Neo continues to deliver peace of mind to all our customers," the company responded.

In India, the Mahindra Bolero Neo is priced between Rs 9.90 lakh and Rs 12.15 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in four main variants: N4, N8, N10, and N10 (O), with seating for up to seven passengers. The SUV offers six exterior color choices: Napoli Black, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White, and Rocky Beige, and has a boot capacity of 384 litres.

Mahindra Bolero Neo+ |

Under the hood, it features a 1.5-litre diesel engine which churns out 98.6bhp and 260Nm of torque, paired with 5-speed manual gearbox. The N10 (O) variant also includes a mechanical locking differential. Competing with models such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon, the Bolero Neo provides a complling alternative in the market.