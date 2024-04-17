Mahindra's Bolero Neo Plus: Luxe, Safe, ₹11.39 Lakh

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | April 17, 2024

Mahindra launched Bolero Neo Plus, a 9-seater SUV, available in P4 and P10 variants, priced from Rs 11.39 lakh.

Bolero Neo Plus has a revised design with a larger body and revamped grille.

Interior features include a 9-inch touchscreen, steering wheel from Thar, and climate control.

Safety features comprise dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX mounts.

It runs on a 2.2-litre diesel engine generating 118 bhp and 280 Nm torque.

The car offers spacious 9-seater accommodation across three rows.

Bolero Neo Plus focuses on comfort, space, and safety for Indian consumers.

