Mahindra's Bolero Neo Plus: Luxe, Safe, ₹11.39 Lakh

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | April 17, 2024
Mahindra launched Bolero Neo Plus, a 9-seater SUV, available in P4 and P10 variants, priced from Rs 11.39 lakh.
Bolero Neo Plus has a revised design with a larger body and revamped grille.
Interior features include a 9-inch touchscreen, steering wheel from Thar, and climate control.
Safety features comprise dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX mounts.
It runs on a 2.2-litre diesel engine generating 118 bhp and 280 Nm torque.
The car offers spacious 9-seater accommodation across three rows.
Bolero Neo Plus focuses on comfort, space, and safety for Indian consumers.
