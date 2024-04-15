From The Land Of Pizza And Pasta Comes The Force On Wheels: Aprilia RS 457

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 15, 2024
The RS 457 comes from the house of the Italian bike-maker Aprilia.
The bike comes with a 6 Speed Manual transmission.
The twin-cylinder vehicle gives a maximum performance of 46.9 bhp.
Bikewale
The vehicle comes in three different versions, namely PRISMATIC DARK, OPALESCENT LIGHT and RACING STRIPES.
Bikewale
The vehicle comes with a 13-litre capacity, and a standard warranty of 36000 Km.
The KTM RC 390 is RS 457's chief rival.
The Aprilia RS 457 is priced at Rs 4,10,012.
Bikewale
Thanks For Reading!