From The Land Of Pizza And Pasta Comes The Force On Wheels: Aprilia RS 457

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 15, 2024

The RS 457 comes from the house of the Italian bike-maker Aprilia.

The bike comes with a 6 Speed Manual transmission.

The twin-cylinder vehicle gives a maximum performance of 46.9 bhp.

Bikewale

The vehicle comes in three different versions, namely PRISMATIC DARK, OPALESCENT LIGHT and RACING STRIPES.

Bikewale

The vehicle comes with a 13-litre capacity, and a standard warranty of 36000 Km.

The KTM RC 390 is RS 457's chief rival.

The Aprilia RS 457 is priced at Rs 4,10,012.

Bikewale

Thanks For Reading!

The Legend Of Pulsar Is Back: Bajaj 2024 Pulsar NS200 And NS160 Unveiled
Find out More