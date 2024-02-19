The Legend Of Pulsar Is Back: Bajaj 2024 Pulsar NS200 And NS160 Unveiled

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 19, 2024
The most notable update on the motorcycles is the incorporation of new LED headlamp clusters, replacing the previous halogen units.
Additionally, the motorcycles retain their sporty design, characterized by sharp-looking body panels, maintaining their distinctive aesthetic.
The Pulsar N150 and N160 models come with a revamped cluster that can be controlled through the updated switchgear on the handlebar.
The Pulsar NS200 will retain its power from the same 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing 24.16 bhp and 18.74 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.
Conversely, the NS160 will continue to be powered by a 160.03 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, delivering 17.03 bhp and 14.6 Nm of torque.
The legendary Pulsar's recent renditions will go up against the likes of Hero Xtreme 160R 4V and TVS Apache RTR.
The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is estimated to be around Rs 1.50 Lakhs whereas the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is expected to be around Rs 1.35 Lakhs