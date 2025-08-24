 Hospitals To Stop Cashless Services For Bajaj Allianz, Patients To Pay Upfront From Sept 1
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHospitals To Stop Cashless Services For Bajaj Allianz, Patients To Pay Upfront From Sept 1

Hospitals To Stop Cashless Services For Bajaj Allianz, Patients To Pay Upfront From Sept 1

Hospitals across North India will suspend cashless services for Bajaj Allianz policyholders from September 1 over tariff disputes and delayed payments, forcing patients to pay upfront and seek reimbursement later.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
AHPI cites unfair tariffs, delayed payments and rising medical costs. |

New Delhi: From September 1, thousands of policyholders of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance may lose access to cashless treatment in several top hospitals across North India. The Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) has advised its 15,000 member hospitals — including Max Healthcare and Medanta — to suspend cashless facilities for Bajaj Allianz customers.

Why hospitals are taking this step

Hospitals allege that Bajaj Allianz has not revised reimbursement tariffs in line with rising healthcare costs. Instead, the insurer has been pushing hospitals to cut rates further, despite existing agreements having already expired.

Read Also
Bajaj Auto Reports 13.84% Rise In Profit After Tax At ₹2,210.44 Crore In The First Quarter
article-image

They also flagged unilateral deductions, delayed claim payments, and slow approvals for treatments and discharges.

FPJ Shorts
Young Couple Romances In Filmy Style On Moving Bike In Gorakhpur, Viral Video Prompts Police Action
Young Couple Romances In Filmy Style On Moving Bike In Gorakhpur, Viral Video Prompts Police Action
Navi Mumbai Police Conduct Safety Mock Drill Ahead Of Ganeshotsav And Eid | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai Police Conduct Safety Mock Drill Ahead Of Ganeshotsav And Eid | VIDEO
Top Eight Of India’s Ten Most Valued Firms Gain ₹1.72 Lakh Crore As Reliance Leads Bullish Market Rally
Top Eight Of India’s Ten Most Valued Firms Gain ₹1.72 Lakh Crore As Reliance Leads Bullish Market Rally
JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2025: PET/PST Results Out At jkssb.nic.in; Details Here
JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2025: PET/PST Results Out At jkssb.nic.in; Details Here

“Medical inflation in India is nearly 7–8 percent every year due to rising staff costs, medicines, utilities and overheads. Continuing at outdated rates is unsustainable and may hurt patient care,” said Dr. Girdhar Gyani, Director General of AHPI.

Impact on policyholders

From September, Bajaj Allianz policyholders can still seek treatment at these hospitals, but they must pay out of pocket first and later file for reimbursement directly with the insurer. This could mean more hassle and financial stress for patients seeking urgent or expensive care.

Read Also
Apply For Bajaj Finserv Business Loan Up To ₹80 lakh And Win Cashback This Loan Utsav
article-image

Possible action against another insurer

AHPI also shared that it has issued a similar notice to Care Health Insurance on August 22, asking the company to respond by August 31. If issues are not resolved, cashless services for Care Health customers may also be suspended.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Top Eight Of India’s Ten Most Valued Firms Gain ₹1.72 Lakh Crore As Reliance Leads Bullish...

Top Eight Of India’s Ten Most Valued Firms Gain ₹1.72 Lakh Crore As Reliance Leads Bullish...

Postman Will Now Bring Mutual Funds Too, 1 Lakh Postmen To Get Training – Investments Possible Via...

Postman Will Now Bring Mutual Funds Too, 1 Lakh Postmen To Get Training – Investments Possible Via...

Hospitals To Stop Cashless Services For Bajaj Allianz, Patients To Pay Upfront From Sept 1

Hospitals To Stop Cashless Services For Bajaj Allianz, Patients To Pay Upfront From Sept 1

Fed Rate Cut Hopes, Tariff Deadline To Guide Markets, Holiday-Shortened Week Ahead For Equities

Fed Rate Cut Hopes, Tariff Deadline To Guide Markets, Holiday-Shortened Week Ahead For Equities

Tata Capital IPO Set For Next Month, Unlisted Shares Slide 8% In A Month

Tata Capital IPO Set For Next Month, Unlisted Shares Slide 8% In A Month