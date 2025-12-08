 SEBI To Change Rules To Prohibit Usage Of Current Live Market Data For Investor Education: Tuhin Kanta Pandey
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSEBI To Change Rules To Prohibit Usage Of Current Live Market Data For Investor Education: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

SEBI To Change Rules To Prohibit Usage Of Current Live Market Data For Investor Education: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Speaking at the launch of the Past Risk and Return Verification Agency (PaRRVA), Pandey said 'finfluencers' often lure investors with exaggerated or fabricated returns and unscrupulous intermediaries further fuel investor uncertainty with exaggerated claims.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey | ANI

Mumbai: Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Monday said the markets regulator will soon change the rules to prohibit the usage of current live market data for investor education.

The comments came days after Sebi imposed a penalty and ordered disgorgement of Rs 546 crore on 'fininfluencer' Avdhoot Sathe.

Pandey asserted that there is no "regulatory vacuum" with educational rules and added that there may be a "lack of understanding" in this aspect.

"Our regulations clearly say that one cannot give stock tip advice," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event at the largest equity bourse, NSE, here.

FPJ Shorts
TMC’s Suspended MLA Humayun Kabir Claims ₹2 Crore Donations In 48 Hours For 'Babri Masjid' In Murshidabad
TMC’s Suspended MLA Humayun Kabir Claims ₹2 Crore Donations In 48 Hours For 'Babri Masjid' In Murshidabad
'New Science': Arvind Kejriwal Takes Dig At Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'AQI Is Temperature' Remark - VIDEO
'New Science': Arvind Kejriwal Takes Dig At Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'AQI Is Temperature' Remark - VIDEO
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Plans Higher Fines For Construction Sites Flouting Dust-Control Rules; 95 Squads Begin Inspections
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Plans Higher Fines For Construction Sites Flouting Dust-Control Rules; 95 Squads Begin Inspections
IndiGo Crisis: Govt Warns Of Strict Action As Disruptions Continue; Airline Operates 1,800 Flights With 91% OTP, Seeks More Time On DGCA Notice | VIDEO
IndiGo Crisis: Govt Warns Of Strict Action As Disruptions Continue; Airline Operates 1,800 Flights With 91% OTP, Seeks More Time On DGCA Notice | VIDEO

He, however, admitted that there has been "inconsistency" in two Sebi circulars dealing with usage of live data for educational purposes and added that Sebi will soon address the issue.

Read Also
'Development-First' Economic Doctrine: RBI Signals Modinomics Momentum With Bold Rate Cut
article-image

"It is true that there has been an inconsistency in two of our circulars dealing with live data. We will get the consistency on it. Only past market data will be used for educational purposes; current data should not be used," Pandey said.

Sebi had slapped a heavy penalty on Sathe and asked for the disgorgement of over Rs 546 crore of gains.

Citing findings from a recent regulator survey, he rued that 62 per cent of respondents said they made investment decisions based on finfluencer recommendations.

Speaking at the launch of the Past Risk and Return Verification Agency (PaRRVA), Pandey said 'finfluencers' often lure investors with exaggerated or fabricated returns and unscrupulous intermediaries further fuel investor uncertainty with exaggerated claims.

Read Also
Home Loan Rates Stoop Low Before RBI's 5.25% Repo Rate Cut Glory, Mimic Covid-19 Price Patterns
article-image

Just over a third of the investors said they had adequate knowledge of the securities market, leaving a large group vulnerable to unverified claims, he said.

There is a need for credible performance data to manage expectations and promote "responsible investing", he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEBI To Change Rules To Prohibit Usage Of Current Live Market Data For Investor Education: Tuhin...

SEBI To Change Rules To Prohibit Usage Of Current Live Market Data For Investor Education: Tuhin...

Cost Of Home-Cooked Veg, Non-Veg Thalis Falls 13 Per Cent In November As Vegetable, Pulse Prices...

Cost Of Home-Cooked Veg, Non-Veg Thalis Falls 13 Per Cent In November As Vegetable, Pulse Prices...

Rupee Falls 14 Paise To Close At 90.09 Against US Dollar Amid Crude Prices, FII Outflows

Rupee Falls 14 Paise To Close At 90.09 Against US Dollar Amid Crude Prices, FII Outflows

SEBI Overhauls Merchant Banker Rules; Brings Capital Adequacy, Liquid Net Worth Norms

SEBI Overhauls Merchant Banker Rules; Brings Capital Adequacy, Liquid Net Worth Norms

ITR Forms Under New Income Tax Act To Be Notified Prior To FY28: Govt

ITR Forms Under New Income Tax Act To Be Notified Prior To FY28: Govt