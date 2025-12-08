Cost Of Home-Cooked Veg, Non-Veg Thalis Falls 13 Per Cent In November As Vegetable, Pulse Prices Ease

Cost of home-cooked veg and non-veg thalis falls 13% in November as input prices ease | Representational Image

New Delhi, Dec 8: The cost of preparing both vegetarian and non‑vegetarian thalis at home fell 13 per cent year‑on‑year in November, driven mainly by declines in vegetable and pulse prices, a report said on Monday.

Vegetable Prices Ease Sharply

The report from Crisil Intelligence said that tomato prices declined 17 per cent on-year due to higher supplies, while potato prices were down 29 per cent on a high base.

Onion Prices See Steep Fall

Onion prices plunged 53 per cent owing to larger rabi stocks from previous seasons and subdued exports.

Pulse Prices Also Drop

Price of pulses declined 17 per cent amid increased stocks and heavy imports of Bengal gram, yellow pea and black gram, the report said.

Monthly Trend Mixed—Veg Thali Up, Non-Veg Down Slightly

On a monthly basis, however, the cost of a vegetarian thali rose 2 per cent, while that of a non-vegetarian thali dipped 1 per cent in November, it said.

Onion Likely to Firm Up; Potato Prices to Ease Further

“Over the medium term, onion prices are expected to firm up because of delayed kharif harvesting and lower yields. Potato prices, however, are likely to moderate further as cold-storage stocks are released into the market," said Pushan Sharma, Director, Crisil Intelligence.

Pulses Expected to Stay Range-Bound

The firm forecasted that prices of pulses are expected to remain range-bound in the near term due to the 30 per cent import duty on yellow pea. Further, unrestricted imports of black gram, which limit steep price increases, will also keep the price of pulses range-bound, Sharma said.

Policy Decisions May Affect Price Movement

Any additional policy intervention, such as extending or raising import duties, could exert more upward pressure on the prices of pulses, he added.

Oil and LPG Prices Restrained Deeper Fall

Vegetable oil prices surged 6 per cent on-year due to higher demand during the festival season. Additionally, a 6 per cent on-year increase in prices of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders limited the decline in the overall cost of thalis.

Non-Veg Thali Drops Due to Cheaper Broiler

The cost of a non-vegetarian thali fell due to a 12 per cent on-year drop in broiler prices, which account for 50 per cent of the cost.

Thali Costs Calculated Across Regions

The average cost of preparing a thali at home is calculated based on input prices prevailing in North, South, East, and West India. The monthly change reflects the impact on the common man’s expenditure, the report noted.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)