Mahindra XUV 3XO Teased Ahead of April 29 Launch, Featuring Connected Car Tech

Mahindra XUV 3XO |

Mahindra has just confirmed that the XUV 3XO will come with the AdrenoX connected car technology. They shared a new teaser on social media to let everyone know. This technology will let drivers control the climate system using their smartphone. You can even adjust how long the cooling lasts and turn on the defrost for the front and rear windows.

AdrenoX Connected Car Technology was first seen in the XUV700 SUV last year. This isn't the first time Mahindra has given us a sneak peek of the XUV 3XO before its launch on April 29 in India. This SUV, which is a facelift of the XUV300 with a new name, will have a panoramic sunroof (the first in its class), a cool new color scheme, and unique LED daytime running lights, as shown in previous teasers.

AdrenoX Connected Car Technology |

Few days ago, a preview of the redesigned SUV has been showcased by the automaker in a video. The Mahindra XUV 3XO has undergone a significant redesign. Notable changes include more angular front end, updated LED daytime running lights with a downward appearance, and modifications to the front bumper and headlamp assembly. The redesigned two-part grille now features a larger central air intake on the bumper.

Mahindra XUV 3XO - Teaser Image |

Mahindra 3XO gives us a glimpse of its interior, which seems to take cues from recently launched XUV400 Pro EV. The centre console is set to showcase a larger freestanding infotainment system paired with a digital instrument cluster. Inside, expect a dual-tone black and beige interior akin to its predecessor. Moreover, features like a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats, hinted previous teasers, are anticipated to add to the vehicle’s allure.

Mahindra XUV 3XO - Interior |

Regarding its powertrain, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is anticipated to continue offering its current lineup of engines. These include a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine generating 108 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, alongside a 1.2-liter turbo GDi petrol engine producing 128 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. Additionally, a 1.5-liter turbocharged diesel engine is expected to be available, delivering 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Transmission options will likely comprise a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT, providing customers with a range of choices to suit their driving preferences.