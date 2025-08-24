 Reliance Group Firms Say CBI Action Against RCom Does Not Affect Power Or Infra Operations, Governance
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessReliance Group Firms Say CBI Action Against RCom Does Not Affect Power Or Infra Operations, Governance

Reliance Group Firms Say CBI Action Against RCom Does Not Affect Power Or Infra Operations, Governance

In two separate exchange filings, the Reliance Group companies said they are separate and independent listed entities with no business or financial linkage to Reliance Communications.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Recent action by CBI on Reliance Communications has had no impact on the business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders, Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure. | File Pic

New Delhi: Recent action by CBI on Reliance Communications has had no impact on the business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders, Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure said on Sunday.

In two separate exchange filings, the Reliance Group companies said they are separate and independent listed entities with no business or financial linkage to Reliance Communications.

Further, Anil D. Ambani is not on the Board of Reliance Power Ltd for more than 3.5 years. Accordingly, any action in relation to Reliance Communications has no bearing or impact on their governance, management, or operations, the companies said.

The companies said they "wish to clarify on the media reports that the recent action by Central Bureau of Investigation on Reliance Communications Ltd and on Anil D Ambani has no impact on the business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders." At present, Reliance Communications is being managed under the supervision of a committee of creditors, led by SBI and overseen by a resolution professional.

FPJ Shorts
Ganesh Chaturthi Guide 2025: Famous Ganpati Pandals To Visit In Navi Mumbai
Ganesh Chaturthi Guide 2025: Famous Ganpati Pandals To Visit In Navi Mumbai
Reliance Group Firms Say CBI Action Against RCom Does Not Affect Power Or Infra Operations, Governance
Reliance Group Firms Say CBI Action Against RCom Does Not Affect Power Or Infra Operations, Governance
Salary Of ₹30,000 ? Here’s The Investment Formula, Build ₹1.77 Crore Fund With Small Savings
Salary Of ₹30,000 ? Here’s The Investment Formula, Build ₹1.77 Crore Fund With Small Savings
Mumbai: On-Duty Constable Attacked With Umbrella Handle, Accused Granted Interim Protection | CCTV Footage Inside
Mumbai: On-Duty Constable Attacked With Umbrella Handle, Accused Granted Interim Protection | CCTV Footage Inside
Read Also
PM Modi's Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal's Dance On Ram Bhajans Goes Viral: Fans Delighted To See...
article-image

The matter remains sub judice, pending before the NCLT and other judicial forums, including the Hon'ble Supreme Court, for the past six years, it said.

Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure said they will continue to focus on business plans and remain committed to creating value for all stakeholders.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (Reliance Infrastructure) is one of the largest infrastructure companies, developing projects through various special purpose vehicles (SPVs) in several high growth sectors such as power, roads and metro rail in the infrastructure space and the defence sector.

Reliance Power Ltd, part of the Reliance Group, is one of India's leading private sector power generation companies. The company has an operating portfolio of 5,305 megawatts, including 3,960 megawatts Sasan Power Ltd -- the world's largest integrated coal-based power plant.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Reliance Group Firms Say CBI Action Against RCom Does Not Affect Power Or Infra Operations,...

Reliance Group Firms Say CBI Action Against RCom Does Not Affect Power Or Infra Operations,...

Salary Of ₹30,000 ? Here’s The Investment Formula, Build ₹1.77 Crore Fund With Small Savings

Salary Of ₹30,000 ? Here’s The Investment Formula, Build ₹1.77 Crore Fund With Small Savings

PM Modi's Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal's Dance On Ram Bhajans Goes Viral: Fans Delighted To See...

PM Modi's Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal's Dance On Ram Bhajans Goes Viral: Fans Delighted To See...

Planning To Buy A Car This Diwali On Loan, Check Which Private Banks Offer The Cheapest Car Loans

Planning To Buy A Car This Diwali On Loan, Check Which Private Banks Offer The Cheapest Car Loans

India’s 28 Listed Realtors Record ₹52,842 Crore Sales In Q1 FY26, Prestige Estates Tops Charts

India’s 28 Listed Realtors Record ₹52,842 Crore Sales In Q1 FY26, Prestige Estates Tops Charts