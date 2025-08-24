'Our Govt Ensures Housing For The Needy Through 'Mera Ghar' Scheme': Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant | X @ANI

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that his government is committed to ensuring housing for the underprivileged through its flagship 'Mera Ghar' scheme.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "We have given houses to some people in our constituency. Today, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, we are conducting the housewarming ceremony for three huts... Our government works on the principles of Antyodaya, Sarvodaya, and Gramodaya."

"We are working to ensure that those who have nothing get it through government schemes. Under the Goa government's Mera Ghar scheme, the government is working to resolve the problems of every house and land in Goa," he told ANI.

On August 10, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the 14th edition of the Goa Marathi Film Festival in Panaji.

The Chief Minister attended the opening ceremony along with several delegates and celebrity guests, including Mahesh Manjrekar and Mrinal Kulkarni.

He also shared pictures from the event on his official social media handle, highlighting the celebration of Marathi cinema.

"I congratulated the organiser, Mr. Sanjay Shetye, for this vibrant celebration of Marathi cinema. I wholeheartedly welcomed all the film enthusiasts, artists, directors, and dignitaries who came to Goa for this festival. Their presence enriched our cultural heritage and inspired our creative community," CM Sawant wrote.

He also emphasised that the coastal state had been working to develop its film industry and ecosystem to make it a hub for creative talent, cultural exchange, and excellence in filmmaking.

"Such festivals not only brought the joy of outstanding films but also fostered a robust ecosystem. Heartfelt best wishes to this festival and wishes for celebrating the magic of cinema for many years to come!" he added.

In addition to inaugurating the festival, the Goa Chief Minister presented the Lifetime Achievement Award 2025 to veteran actor Mohan Agashe.

"From the stage to the silver screen, Dr. Agashe's powerful performances and unwavering commitment to the arts left an indelible mark on the world of storytelling," read a post by the festival's official social media handle.

