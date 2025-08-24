 Video: Student Brutally Assaulted By 3 Men In UP's Hathras; FIR Registered
Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 04:23 PM IST
A disturbing video has surfaced on social media from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, in which three youths can be seen brutally assaulting a college student.

The video shows two youths stopping the student who was passing through a narrow street on a bike. Then a youth in a white shirt removes the key from the bike and throws it into a grassy field. Meanwhile, another youth wearing a black T-shirt starts slapping the student while hurling abuse at him.

The student was taken by surprise by the sudden attack. He was then dragged from his bike and the assailants continued slapping and kicking the student.

Subsequently, another man enters the scene, covering his face, and starts beating the student with a thick stick.

The student falls to the ground while screaming for help. "Bhaiya bachao," he screams.

VIDEO: Youth Tied Up, Brutally Beaten & Forced To Call Attackers 'Papa' In MP's Gwalior
After the video went viral on social media, Hathras police took cognisance of the incident and said, "Following a written complaint by the victim, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections at Hathras Gate police station."

"The police are making concerted efforts to arrest the accused and are taking necessary legal action based on the evidence," Hathras Police said.

However, it remains uncertain what led to this assault.

According to reports, the victim belongs to the Dalit community and incident occured in the Ramanpur area under Hathras Gate police station jurisdiction.

