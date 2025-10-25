 UP Minister Baby Rani Maurya Narrowly Escapes Collision With Truck On Agra-Lucknow Expressway; Visuals Surface
UP Minister for Women Welfare and Child Development, Baby Rani Maurya, narrowly escaped a road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad after a truck ahead suffered a tyre burst and hit her car. She was unharmed, though her vehicle was damaged. The minister later urged stricter expressway safety. Separately, three died in a bike-truck crash in Varanasi.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 08:58 AM IST
UP Minister Baby Rani Maurya Narrowly Escapes Collision With Truck On Agra-Lucknow Expressway; Visuals Surface

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Minister for Women Welfare and Child Development, Baby Rani Maurya, narrowly escaped a road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Friday night.

The cabinet minister was travelling to Lucknow after attending various official programs in Hathras district when the incident occurred.

About The Accident

The accident took place near the 56th kilometre mark in Firozabad district, where traffic from both sides of the highway was diverted onto a single lane.

A truck was travelling ahead of Rani Maurya's vehicle when suddenly one of its tyres burst. As a result, it lost control and collided with the minister's car. However, the quick reflexes of the Maurya's driver averted a major road accident. While the vehicle was severely damaged, the minister remained unharmed.

The police arrived at the scene immediately after the incident and seized the truck involved in the accident. Meanwhile, Baby Rani Maurya was sent to Lucknow in another vehicle.

Later, the minister instructed the authorities to take strict measures to ensure safety on the expressway and prevent accidents. She highlighted the need for proactive monitoring and prompt response mechanisms. Authorities are expected to review expressway safety protocol in light of the incident.

Meanwhile, three people were killed on Wednesday afternoon under the Ramnagar police station area of Varanasi in a bike-truck collision near Tengra mod, officials said.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police, Atul Anjan, the officials immediately inspected the incident spot and the bodies of the deceased were sent to the mortuary.

"Around 12:30 PM today, a tragic incident was reported from Tengra Mod under Ramnagar Police Station, in which three people lost their lives. It was a motorcycle accident involving a truck. I, along with officials from the local police station, immediately inspected the accident site. The bodies were sent to the mortuary for further legal procedures," Atul Anjan told ANI.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

