VIDEO: Youth Tied Up, Brutally Beaten & Forced To Call Attackers 'Papa' In MP's Gwalior

VIDEO: Thrashed & Dragged, Youth Forced To Touch Attackers' Feet & Call Them 'Papa' In MP's Gwalior; 6 Booked

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing some miscreants brutally assaulting a youth has gone viral on social media. The accused thrashed the victim, dragged him by his hair and forced him to touch their feet.

The video surfaced on social media on Monday and is said to pertain from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior and the incident took place two days ago in the Amakho area of Kampoo.

In the video, the miscreants can be seen mercilessly hitting the young man, tying him up and dragging him on the road. The victim pleaded them for mercy, but the accused did not stop and forced him to call them 'papa' in a gesture to belittle him.

The attackers can be heard threatening and humiliating him. They filmed the entire act and later uploaded it online.

After coming across the video, police themselves contacted the victim and registered a case.

The victim has been identified as Anshul Gurjar, a resident of Guda. Around 2 am, he was taken to Aamkho Road by Veer Singh Tomar, Vikram Singh Tomar, Devaraj Parmar, Monty Chauhan, Ankit Tomar, and another person.

There, they beat him for nearly an hour, forced him to say abusive words, and threatened to kill him if he went to the police. Out of fear, he did not file a complaint.

As the video went viral, CSP Inderganj Robin Jain ordered an inquiry. Police identified the victim, called him to the station along with community members, and took his complaint.

All the accused have a criminal background. Police say they have launched a search and the culprits will be caught soon.