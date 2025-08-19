 VIDEO: Youth Tied Up, Brutally Beaten & Forced To Call Attackers 'Papa' In MP's Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: Youth Tied Up, Brutally Beaten & Forced To Call Attackers 'Papa' In MP's Gwalior

VIDEO: Youth Tied Up, Brutally Beaten & Forced To Call Attackers 'Papa' In MP's Gwalior

After coming across the video, police themselves contacted the victim and registered a case.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Thrashed & Dragged, Youth Forced To Touch Attackers' Feet & Call Them 'Papa' In MP's Gwalior; 6 Booked | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing some miscreants brutally assaulting a youth has gone viral on social media. The accused thrashed the victim, dragged him by his hair and forced him to touch their feet.

The video surfaced on social media on Monday and is said to pertain from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior and the incident took place two days ago in  the Amakho area of Kampoo. 

In the video, the miscreants can be seen mercilessly hitting the young man, tying him up and dragging him on the road. The victim pleaded them for mercy, but the accused did not stop and forced him to call them 'papa' in a gesture to belittle him.

Read Also
SHOCKING! 15-Month-Old Baby Dies Of Malnutrition In MP's Shivpuri As Family Refuses Treatment...
article-image

The attackers can be heard threatening and humiliating him. They filmed the entire act and later uploaded it online.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane

After coming across the video, police themselves contacted the victim and registered a case.

Read Also
Video Viral: Fierce Bullfight On Busy MP Street, Residents Ask - ‘Who’s Responsible If Someone...
article-image

The victim has been identified as Anshul Gurjar, a resident of Guda. Around 2 am, he was taken to Aamkho Road by Veer Singh Tomar, Vikram Singh Tomar, Devaraj Parmar, Monty Chauhan, Ankit Tomar, and another person. 

There, they beat him for nearly an hour, forced him to say abusive words, and threatened to kill him if he went to the police. Out of fear, he did not file a complaint.

As the video went viral, CSP Inderganj Robin Jain ordered an inquiry. Police identified the victim, called him to the station along with community members, and took his complaint. 

All the accused have a criminal background. Police say they have launched a search and the culprits will be caught soon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: MBA Student Fires Shots At Ex-MLA’s Farmhouse In Bhopal District, Arrested

Madhya Pradesh: MBA Student Fires Shots At Ex-MLA’s Farmhouse In Bhopal District, Arrested

National Human Rights Commission Team In Bhopal To Probe Rape And Blackmailing Case

National Human Rights Commission Team In Bhopal To Probe Rape And Blackmailing Case

Bhopal: Drugs And Firearms Syndicate; Crime Branch Arrests Yaseen’s Aide, Firearm Recovered

Bhopal: Drugs And Firearms Syndicate; Crime Branch Arrests Yaseen’s Aide, Firearm Recovered

Senior Secretaries’ Panel Returns No-Trust Vote Ordinance In Civic Bodies

Senior Secretaries’ Panel Returns No-Trust Vote Ordinance In Civic Bodies

Missing Civil Judge Aspirant Archana Tiwari Found In Uttar Pradesh's Kheri District

Missing Civil Judge Aspirant Archana Tiwari Found In Uttar Pradesh's Kheri District