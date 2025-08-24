 Ayodhya Royal Scion And Ram Janmabhoomi Trustee Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra Passes Away At 75
Ayodhya Royal Scion And Ram Janmabhoomi Trustee Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra Passes Away At 75

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the demise, calling it an "irreparable loss." In his condolence message on social media, he prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, Ayodhya Prince | Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra/ X

Ayodhya plunged into mourning on Saturday night following the death of Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, popularly known as Raja Saheb, the head of the Ayodhya Raj Sadan and trustee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust.
He passed away at his residence after a sudden drop in blood pressure. He was 75.

CM Yogi Expresses Condolences

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the demise, calling it an “irreparable loss.” In his condolence message on social media, he prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family.

Family Statement on His Last Moments

According to his brother Shailendra Mohan Mishra, Raja Saheb’s health deteriorated rapidly on Saturday evening. “Doctors were called immediately, but his condition worsened very quickly. He passed away peacefully at Raj Sadan,” he said.

A Guiding Force in the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement

Respected as the custodian of Ayodhya’s royal legacy, Raja Saheb also played a pivotal role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Locals remember him as a dignified supporter during crucial phases of the temple campaign. “Raja Saheb was always a guiding force for Ayodhya. He stood by the cause of Shri Ram temple with dignity and determination,” said Ram Sanehi Mishra, a senior resident.

Beyond Politics and Religion

His contributions extended into the social and cultural fabric of Ayodhya. He was remembered as a patron of cultural programmes and educational initiatives. “He believed Ayodhya’s strength lay in its traditions, yet encouraged the younger generation to embrace modern education. His absence will be deeply felt,” said Uma Shankar Pandey, a local school principal.

Statewide Grief and Tributes

His passing has created an atmosphere of sorrow not just in Ayodhya but across Uttar Pradesh’s political, religious, and social circles. Ministers, lawmakers, and religious leaders began arriving in Ayodhya to pay their last respects.

End of an Era in Ayodhya’s Heritage

For the people of Ayodhya, the death of Raja Saheb marks not only the loss of a leader but also the end of a chapter in the city’s living heritage. His life and work remain deeply intertwined with the spiritual and cultural ethos of the temple town.

