 Caught On CCTV: Brave Pet Dog Kills Cobra Trying To Enter Inside House In Ayodhya
Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
CCTV-Screengrab | X/@bstvlive

Ayodhya: An incident from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya has once again proved why dogs are called the protectors of the home. A venomous snake slithered into a residential compound, but before it could enter the house or harm anyone, the family’s pet dog courageously stepped in.

The dog immediately confronted the snake, risking its own life, engaging in a fierce fight to keep it away from the house and its residents.

CCTV Footage Surfaces

CCTV footage from outside the house captured the entire incident and is now going viral on social media. The video shows the snake emerging in the middle of a flower bed. Within moments, the dog can be seen charging at it fearlessly.

In the footage, the dog grabs the snake in its mouth, throws it to the ground, and bites it repeatedly with its sharp teeth. Within less than two minutes, the dog manages to kill the poisonous snake, preventing what could have been a dangerous situation.

The incident occurred on 19-08-2025 (Tuesday) at around 9:58 Am.

Similar Incident

Earlier in June, a pet dog died after bravely saving her family from a venomous snake in Meerut. The snake had entered the home late at night and was approaching a sleeping child when the pet dog attacked it, catching it in her jaws. The dog saved the child but died because of the snake bites.

