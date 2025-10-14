 Parul University Engineering Students Explore Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project Site
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaParul University Engineering Students Explore Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project Site

Parul University Engineering Students Explore Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project Site

The students had the opportunity to interact with Afcons Infrastructure’s senior leadership Sandeep Desai, Executive Vice President; Arun Deore, Chief Risk Officer; and Sunil Tyagi, Project Director who shared insights on project management, engineering excellence, and risk mitigation in large-scale infrastructure projects.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 02:12 AM IST
article-image
Parul University Engineering Students Explore Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project Site |

Over 30 engineering students from Parul University, Gujarat, recently visited the C-2 package site of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project, gaining first-hand exposure to advanced civil engineering practices and large-scale infrastructure execution.

Interaction with Afcons Leadership

The students had the opportunity to interact with Afcons Infrastructure’s senior leadership Sandeep Desai, Executive Vice President; Arun Deore, Chief Risk Officer; and Sunil Tyagi, Project Director who shared insights on project management, engineering excellence, and risk mitigation in large-scale infrastructure projects.

Guided Tour and Technical Insights

FPJ Shorts
State Human Rights Commission Pulls Up Govt Advocate For Absence In Versova Mangrove Dumping Case
State Human Rights Commission Pulls Up Govt Advocate For Absence In Versova Mangrove Dumping Case
Bombay HC To Hear Plea In December Over $9,186 million 'Cy Pres' Fund Linked To Tata Sons
Bombay HC To Hear Plea In December Over $9,186 million 'Cy Pres' Fund Linked To Tata Sons
Navi Mumbai News: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes 1.3 Kg Ganja Worth ₹1.31 Lakh In CBD Belapur
Navi Mumbai News: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes 1.3 Kg Ganja Worth ₹1.31 Lakh In CBD Belapur
MSRTC Employees To Get ₹6,000 Diwali Bonus & ₹12,500 Advance
MSRTC Employees To Get ₹6,000 Diwali Bonus & ₹12,500 Advance

The civil engineering students were taken on a guided tour of the Vikhroli site, including one of the major shafts, where they observed construction activities and interacted with engineers to understand technical and logistical complexities.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Major Blaze Erupts At Golden Crush Business Park In Ghatkopar; Firefighting Underway -...
article-image

During the visit, students engaged in detailed discussions about construction challenges, methodologies, and innovative techniques being adopted for India’s first bullet train project.

Bridging Classroom and Real-World Engineering

The visit provided students with a rare opportunity to witness the scale and sophistication of the country’s most ambitious transportation project, bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world engineering applications.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Parul University Engineering Students Explore Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project Site

Parul University Engineering Students Explore Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project Site

Zubeen Garg’s Post-Mortem Report To Be Submitted Only In Court, Not Made Public: SIT Chief Munna...

Zubeen Garg’s Post-Mortem Report To Be Submitted Only In Court, Not Made Public: SIT Chief Munna...

BJP Leader Nishikant Dubey Accuses Pakistan Of Attacks On Schools & Health Workers In UNGA Speech -...

BJP Leader Nishikant Dubey Accuses Pakistan Of Attacks On Schools & Health Workers In UNGA Speech -...

Barnala Tragedy: 59-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Heart Attack While Dancing During Karwa Chauth...

Barnala Tragedy: 59-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Heart Attack While Dancing During Karwa Chauth...

Tamil Nadu Pharma Firm’s Licence Cancelled After Cough Syrup Linked To Child Deaths

Tamil Nadu Pharma Firm’s Licence Cancelled After Cough Syrup Linked To Child Deaths