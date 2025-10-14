Parul University Engineering Students Explore Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project Site |

Over 30 engineering students from Parul University, Gujarat, recently visited the C-2 package site of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project, gaining first-hand exposure to advanced civil engineering practices and large-scale infrastructure execution.

Interaction with Afcons Leadership

The students had the opportunity to interact with Afcons Infrastructure’s senior leadership Sandeep Desai, Executive Vice President; Arun Deore, Chief Risk Officer; and Sunil Tyagi, Project Director who shared insights on project management, engineering excellence, and risk mitigation in large-scale infrastructure projects.

Guided Tour and Technical Insights

The civil engineering students were taken on a guided tour of the Vikhroli site, including one of the major shafts, where they observed construction activities and interacted with engineers to understand technical and logistical complexities.

During the visit, students engaged in detailed discussions about construction challenges, methodologies, and innovative techniques being adopted for India’s first bullet train project.

Bridging Classroom and Real-World Engineering

The visit provided students with a rare opportunity to witness the scale and sophistication of the country’s most ambitious transportation project, bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world engineering applications.