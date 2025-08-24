PM Modi, Amit Shah Likely To Visit West Bengal Ahead Of Durga Puja

PM Modi & Amit Shah |

Kolkata: Ahead of Durga Puja, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to visit West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources said on Sunday. While PM Modi is expected to hold a public meeting in Ranaghat of Nadia district, HM Shah is likely to inaugurate two Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata.

According to a party insider, invitations to inaugurate the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja in central Kolkata and Durga Puja at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) - organised by West Bengal Cultural Manch - have been sent to Union Home Minister.

BJP leader and president of Santosh Mitra Square Puja Committee, Sajal Ghosh told IANS: "We have sent an invitation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate our Puja. We have not received his confirmation as of yet. But we are hopeful that he will inaugurate our durga puja like his did in 2023."

The prominent Durga Puja committee had created Ram Mandir as its Puja theme in 2023.

The Union Home Minister has inaugurated the Puja and lauded Ghosh's effort to design the Puja mandal as a replica of the temple in Ayodhya.

This year, the Puja committee has unveiled 'Operation Sindoor' as its theme for the festival.

Sources said that HM Shah is likely to visit Kolkata on September 22, a day after Mahalaya which marks the first day of Devi Paksha - the beginning of Durga Puja festivities.

Meanwhile, following the success of PM Modi's recent trip to Bengal, the BJP is trying to organise a public meeting ahead of Durga Puja. Sources in the party said that PM Modi is likely to visit Bengal on September 20, a day before Mahalaya.

"There are plans that PM Modi is likely to hold another public meeting in Bengal. The meeting will be held at Ranaghat in Nadia district. We are awaiting an official confirmation from Prime Minister's Office," said a senior BJP leader.

The visit of the top BJP leadership to the state assumes significance as the party is trying to connect with Bengalis through Durga Puja festivities in view of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls.

