 'She Encouraged Him': Nikki's Father Welcomes Accused Mother-In-Law's Arrest, Demands Death Penalty - VIDEO
HomeIndia'She Encouraged Him': Nikki's Father Welcomes Accused Mother-In-Law's Arrest, Demands Death Penalty - VIDEO

'She Encouraged Him': Nikki's Father Welcomes Accused Mother-In-Law's Arrest, Demands Death Penalty - VIDEO

Reacting to the arrest, Nikki’s father, Bhikhari Singh Payla, expressed satisfaction and demanded the harshest punishment for the accused.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
Nikki's Father Welcomes Accused Mother-In-Law's Arrest | X | ANI

Greater Noida, August 24: In a fresh development in the horrific Greater Noida dowry murder case, police on Sunday arrested Daya, the mother-in-law of deceased woman Nikki Bhati. The arrest comes just hours after the prime accused, Nikki’s husband Vipin Bhati, was shot in the leg while attempting to escape police custody.

Father’s Reaction

Reacting to the arrest, Nikki’s father, Bhikhari Singh Payla, expressed satisfaction and demanded the harshest punishment for the accused. “The administration is working well. The monsters burnt her to death... I am happy that she (victim’s mother-in-law) has been arrested. She is behind the entire conspiracy. It is a mother’s work to educate the child. Instead of disciplining him, she encouraged him (Vipin) further. They must be hanged,” Singh told ANI.

Dowry Harassment Allegations

Nikki married Vipin in December 2016, but her family alleges that she was subjected to continuous harassment and dowry demands. Despite giving a Scorpio car and other gifts at the wedding, her in-laws allegedly demanded an additional ₹60 lakh in cash and even eyed her father’s Mercedes. According to her sister Kanchan, Vipin was an alcoholic who frequently assaulted Nikki.

On Thursday (August 21) Nikki was allegedly beaten by Vipin and his family members before being set ablaze at their home in Sirsa village in Greater Noida. Neighbours rushed her to Fortis Hospital, but due to her deteriorating condition, she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where she succumbed to her injuries. Doctors said she had suffered nearly 70% burns.

article-image

Accused Remains Defiant

Even as evidence and witness accounts mount against him, Vipin has refused to accept guilt. From his hospital bed after being shot in the leg, he claimed Nikki died by suicide. “I have no remorse. I haven’t killed her. She died on her own. Husband and wife often have fights, it is very common,” he said in a statement.

