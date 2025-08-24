 'Evicted People Will Not Be Included In Voter List': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Evicted People Will Not Be Included In Voter List': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

'Evicted People Will Not Be Included In Voter List': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, made a strong statement regarding the state’s eviction drives, declaring that those evicted from encroached lands will not be included in the electoral rolls.

DIGJYOTI LAHKARUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
Himanta Biswa Sarma |

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma vows to protect Upper Assam, says evicted persons will not be included in the voter list.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, made a strong statement regarding the state’s eviction drives, declaring that those evicted from encroached lands will not be included in the electoral rolls.

Speaking to the media, Sarma alleged that the “modus operandi” of illegal settlers is to gradually target Upper and North Assam, similar to what he described as the demographic changes in Middle and Lower Assam.

“First of all, those who are evicted will not be included in the voter list. Their modus operandi is to target Upper and North Assam. We are making every effort to protect Upper Assam so that it does not face the same situation as Middle and Lower Assam. Our generation, along with the one before us, failed to safeguard Middle and Lower Assam,” Sarma said.

FPJ Shorts
'Honest People Don't Need To Impress': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Abhishek Bajaj On How He Is Planning To Impress Salman Khan - Exclusive
'Honest People Don't Need To Impress': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Abhishek Bajaj On How He Is Planning To Impress Salman Khan - Exclusive
Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Goregaon High-Rise, No Injuries Reported
Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Goregaon High-Rise, No Injuries Reported
'Insider Trading': Mahua Moitra Slams SEBI After Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Wife Sells Entire 7% Stake In Nazara Technologies Ahead Of Online Gaming Bill
'Insider Trading': Mahua Moitra Slams SEBI After Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Wife Sells Entire 7% Stake In Nazara Technologies Ahead Of Online Gaming Bill
Thane News: Two Old Houses Collapse In Mumbra’s Darga Chawl, No Casualties
Thane News: Two Old Houses Collapse In Mumbra’s Darga Chawl, No Casualties
Read Also
After Bihar, Is SIR Being Conducted In Uttar Pradesh? Speculation Rises Amid 'BLO Aapke Dwar'...
article-image

The Chief Minister further added, “But now, we are determined to protect Upper Assam. As soon as they are evicted, their names will be deleted from the voter list.”

Sarma’s remarks come at a time when eviction drives have been intensified across different districts of the state, sparking debates on land rights, migration, and demographic concerns. His comments are likely to draw strong political reactions ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, where issues of land and identity are expected to remain central to Assam’s political discourse.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Insider Trading': Mahua Moitra Slams SEBI After Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Wife Sells Entire 7% Stake...

'Insider Trading': Mahua Moitra Slams SEBI After Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Wife Sells Entire 7% Stake...

'Evicted People Will Not Be Included In Voter List': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

'Evicted People Will Not Be Included In Voter List': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Indian Army Opens Café At Mayudia Pass To Boost Civil-Military Ties In Arunachal Pradesh - VIDEO

Indian Army Opens Café At Mayudia Pass To Boost Civil-Military Ties In Arunachal Pradesh - VIDEO

PM Modi, Amit Shah Likely To Visit West Bengal Ahead Of Durga Puja

PM Modi, Amit Shah Likely To Visit West Bengal Ahead Of Durga Puja

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 24, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 24, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...