'Evicted People Will Not Be Included In Voter List': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma vows to protect Upper Assam, says evicted persons will not be included in the voter list.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, made a strong statement regarding the state’s eviction drives, declaring that those evicted from encroached lands will not be included in the electoral rolls.

Speaking to the media, Sarma alleged that the “modus operandi” of illegal settlers is to gradually target Upper and North Assam, similar to what he described as the demographic changes in Middle and Lower Assam.

“First of all, those who are evicted will not be included in the voter list. Their modus operandi is to target Upper and North Assam. We are making every effort to protect Upper Assam so that it does not face the same situation as Middle and Lower Assam. Our generation, along with the one before us, failed to safeguard Middle and Lower Assam,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister further added, “But now, we are determined to protect Upper Assam. As soon as they are evicted, their names will be deleted from the voter list.”

Sarma’s remarks come at a time when eviction drives have been intensified across different districts of the state, sparking debates on land rights, migration, and demographic concerns. His comments are likely to draw strong political reactions ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, where issues of land and identity are expected to remain central to Assam’s political discourse.