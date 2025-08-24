'Issue Of Ration Cards Cancellations': BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar Urges CM Mann To Stop Misleading People

Sunil Kumar Jakhar & Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann |

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to stop misleading the people of Punjab, clarifying that the Central government has not cancelled any ration cards in the state.

Stating that even though the Union minister Pralhad Joshi has already clarified the entire situation in the context, Jakhar said that the chief minister is creating confusion among the people of Punjab and fostering tension in the state by misleading the people.

Jakhar said that the Central Government has not removed anyone’s name from the public distribution system (PDS) beneficiaries’ lists, and that the Supreme Court has directed e-KYC verification for the ration cards, and that the Central Government is merely instructing states to comply with this order.

Jakhar clarified that the inclusion or exclusion of individuals from the ration card list falls under the state government’s jurisdiction, and the Central Government has no role in it. He explained that the Centre has only asked for a re-verification to ensure that no ineligible person is receiving rations and no eligible person is left out. If any eligible person is found excluded, they should be included.

Jakhar also held that the BJP is organising camps to raise awareness about government schemes and the AAP government is adopting a repressive policy against these camps by stalling them. The AAP government must understand that the BJP’s public awareness campaign cannot be stopped by such oppressive tactics, he further held.

Jakhar alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is raising this baseless issue to create division and confusion in society, following the same strategy ``taught’’ by party leader Manish Sisodia to party leaders at a party event held recently in the presence of the chief minister to foster discontent, fear, and confusion.