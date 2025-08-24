 Toll In Punjab LPG Tanker Fire Mishap Swells To 7 - VIDEO
Toll In Punjab LPG Tanker Fire Mishap Swells To 7 - VIDEO

article-image
File Pic (Representative Image)

Chandigarh: The toll in the LPG tanker fire mishap which took place near Punjab's Hoshiarpur district Friday night, swelled to seven as four more succumbed to burns on Sunday.

It may be recalled that two persons had died and 21 persons were injured when an LPG tanker caught fire after hitting a pickup vehicle on Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road late on Friday night; One more person succumbed to burns on Saturday.

According to information, the deceased who died on Sunday were identified as Manjit Singh, 60, Vijay, 17, Aradhna, 30 and Jaswinder Kaur, 65, all residents of village Mandiala. They were admitted to a private hospital in critical condition with about 90% burns in Hoshiarpur.

It may be recalled that an LPG tanker had collided with a pickup vehicle near Mandiala village on Hoshiarpur-Jaladhar road around 10 pm on Friday, after which the tanker caught fire and its blasé engulfing the entire area in its proximity gutting at least 15 shops and four house and the pickup vehicle.

article-image

While two passengers of the pickup vehicle were charred to death on the spot, another succumbed to burns on Saturday, at least 21 others were grievously hurt in the mishap.

Chief minister Bhagwant had on Saturday announced Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and free medical treatment of all the injured.

