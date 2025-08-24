Hyderabad Horror: 'Monster' Husband Kills Pregnant Wife, Chops And Dumps Body Parts In Musi River - CCTV Footage Surfaces

Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Chops And Dumps Body Parts In Musi River | X

Hyderabad, August 24: In a horrific incident, a man brutally killed his pregnant wife in Hyderabad's Medipally and then chopped her body into pieces and then dumped them into the Musi river. A CCTV footage has also surfaced on social media in which the husband is seen taking the body parts of the deceased wife to dump it into the river. The video clip is being widely shared on social media and it can be seen in the video that the man is passing from a narrow lane where few kids and a woman is also seen.

Details About The Gruesome Murder

The incident occurred on Saturday (August 23) night. The accused has been identified as Mahender Reddy who is a native of Komareddyguda village in Vikarabad district. He had married Swathi Yadav (22), who was also from the same village, after falling in love with her. The couple had moved to Hyderabad around 25 days ago and were living in Uppal for their livelihood.

Body Parts Dumped in River

According to the police, after killing his wife, Mahender separated her head, hands and legs from the body. He packed the body parts in bags and covers and threw them into the Musi river near Pratapsingaram.

When the police reached the spot on receiving information from Mahender’s relatives, they were shocked to find only the torso (chest part) of the victim at the crime scene.

Police Investigation

The police have taken Mahender Reddy into custody. Following the confession, search operations were launched by the Disaster Response Force (DRF) and clues team to trace the missing body parts in the Musi river.

The team reportedly recovered the body parts of the deceased woman from the river after a massive operation. The motive behind the gruesome murder has not been revealed yet. However, the investigation is ongoing and motive will be revealed soon.