Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Nikki Bhati’s Mother-In-Law Arrested Hours After Husband Vipin Shot - VIDEO

Nikki Bhati’s Mother-In-Law Arrested Hours After Husband Vipin Shot | X

Greater Noida, August 24: In a major breakthrough in the shocking Greater Noida dowry murder case, police on Sunday arrested the mother-in-law of deceased woman Nikki Bhati. The arrest comes just hours after the prime accused, Nikki’s husband Vipin Bhati, was shot in the leg while attempting to escape custody.

Speaking about the arrest, Greater Noida DCP told ANI, "One more accused has been arrested in the murder case. The deceased's mother-in-law has also been arrested."

Nikki was allegedly burnt alive by her husband and her in-laws on Thursday (August 21) over dowry demands. Vipin and his family members allegedly beat Nikki mercilessly before setting her on fire.

Nikki sustained nearly 70% burn injuries and was rushed by neighbours to Fortis Hospital before being shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where she succumbed to her injuries. Her father said he was informed by family members that Nikki had been set ablaze after severe physical assault.

According to the victim’s family, Nikki married Vipin in December 2016. Along with a Scorpio car, substantial dowry was given, but her in-laws later demanded an additional ₹60 lakh and even set their eyes on her father’s Mercedes. Nikki’s sister Kanchan alleged that Vipin was an alcoholic who frequently assaulted her.

While Vipin was arrested after being shot in the leg during an escape attempt, police have now also arrested Nikki’s mother-in-law, Daya. Other accused family members, including her father-in-law Satveer and brother-in-law Rohit, are reportedly absconding. Authorities have assured that all those involved will soon be brought to justice.

Despite mounting evidence, Vipin has continued to deny any wrongdoing. From the hospital, he claimed that Nikki died by suicide and insisted he had no remorse. “I haven’t killed her. She died on her own. Husband and wife often have fights, it is very common,” he told ANI in a video statement.