'Learn Hindi In A Month Or LEAVE!!!': Viral Video Shows BJP Councilor Renu Chaudhary Threatening SA National In Delhi's Patparganj Park; Netizens Slam Her

The BJP Councillor Renu Chaudhray warning the people and the SA National present in the Pratapganj park | X/@Rohit_p__

A video showing Delhi’s Pratapganj BJP councillor Renu Chaudhary threatening a South African national for not speaking Hindi has sparked outrage on social media.

In the viral clip, Chaudhary is seen aggressively confronting a group of people in a public park, including a South African football coach who has been training local children for several years. Speaking loudly in Hindi, the councillor appears visibly angry as she questions why the foreign national has not learnt the language.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During the confrontation, Chaudhary accuses the group of not taking her seriously and demands an explanation for the coach’s inability to speak Hindi. She is heard issuing an ultimatum, saying, “If he doesn’t learn Hindi within one month, then snatch this park from him.”

She further warns those present to keep a close watch on the coach, alleging potential criminal activity and stating that others would be held accountable for his actions.

Social Media Backlash

Following the video’s circulation, netizens strongly condemned the BJP leader’s conduct, calling it rude, bullying, and an abuse of power. Several users accused her of engaging in 'reel-bazi' for social media attention.

Netizen online labelled her the councillor as 'goonda' (thug), 'jahil' and 'mentally unstable'.

Questions Over Language Imposition

Many users questioned the rationale behind forcing Hindi on a foreign national who has been coaching children for years, pointing out that Indians working abroad are rarely compelled to learn local languages.

An X user wrote, “What if Indians in Africa or South India were treated the same way?” Others drew parallels with linguistic sensitivities in South Indian states and Maharashtra, where language imposition has long been a contentious issue.

Who Is Renu Chaudhary?

Renu Chaudhary is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician and serves as a councillor (nigam parshad) from Ward No. 197 (Patparganj) in East Delhi under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). She won the seat in the 2022 MCD elections, defeating her Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rival by around 403 votes.

She currently holds the post of Provincial Minister in the BJP Delhi Mahila Morcha and has previously served as the district president of the party’s women’s wing.