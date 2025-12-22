 'Learn Hindi In A Month Or LEAVE!!!': Viral Video Shows BJP Councilor Renu Chaudhary Threatening SA National In Delhi's Patparganj Park; Netizens Slam Her
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Learn Hindi In A Month Or LEAVE!!!': Viral Video Shows BJP Councilor Renu Chaudhary Threatening SA National In Delhi's Patparganj Park; Netizens Slam Her

'Learn Hindi In A Month Or LEAVE!!!': Viral Video Shows BJP Councilor Renu Chaudhary Threatening SA National In Delhi's Patparganj Park; Netizens Slam Her

A video of Delhi’s Patparganj BJP councillor Renu Chaudhary confronting a South African football coach has sparked outrage online. In the clip, she is seen aggressively demanding that he learn Hindi within a month or leave the area. Netizens condemned her behaviour, questioning the imposition of language on a foreign national coaching local children.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
The BJP Councillor Renu Chaudhray warning the people and the SA National present in the Pratapganj park | X/@Rohit_p__

A video showing Delhi’s Pratapganj BJP councillor Renu Chaudhary threatening a South African national for not speaking Hindi has sparked outrage on social media.

In the viral clip, Chaudhary is seen aggressively confronting a group of people in a public park, including a South African football coach who has been training local children for several years. Speaking loudly in Hindi, the councillor appears visibly angry as she questions why the foreign national has not learnt the language.

During the confrontation, Chaudhary accuses the group of not taking her seriously and demands an explanation for the coach’s inability to speak Hindi. She is heard issuing an ultimatum, saying, “If he doesn’t learn Hindi within one month, then snatch this park from him.”

She further warns those present to keep a close watch on the coach, alleging potential criminal activity and stating that others would be held accountable for his actions.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update For 22 Dec, 2025: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies, Thin Haze Persists; AQI Remains In Poor Range At 181
Mumbai Weather Update For 22 Dec, 2025: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies, Thin Haze Persists; AQI Remains In Poor Range At 181
Mumbai Police Seize Record 1,645 kg Of Drugs Worth ₹700 Crore In 2025
Mumbai Police Seize Record 1,645 kg Of Drugs Worth ₹700 Crore In 2025
'I Love India': Axwell Wraps Up Mumbai’s First-Ever Sunburn Festival On Historic Note
'I Love India': Axwell Wraps Up Mumbai’s First-Ever Sunburn Festival On Historic Note
Bombay High Court Denies Interim Relief To House Of Mandarin In 'HOM' Trademark Dispute
Bombay High Court Denies Interim Relief To House Of Mandarin In 'HOM' Trademark Dispute

Social Media Backlash

Following the video’s circulation, netizens strongly condemned the BJP leader’s conduct, calling it rude, bullying, and an abuse of power. Several users accused her of engaging in 'reel-bazi' for social media attention.

Netizen online labelled her the councillor as 'goonda' (thug), 'jahil' and 'mentally unstable'.

Questions Over Language Imposition

Many users questioned the rationale behind forcing Hindi on a foreign national who has been coaching children for years, pointing out that Indians working abroad are rarely compelled to learn local languages.

An X user wrote, “What if Indians in Africa or South India were treated the same way?” Others drew parallels with linguistic sensitivities in South Indian states and Maharashtra, where language imposition has long been a contentious issue.

Who Is Renu Chaudhary?

Renu Chaudhary is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician and serves as a councillor (nigam parshad) from Ward No. 197 (Patparganj) in East Delhi under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). She won the seat in the 2022 MCD elections, defeating her Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rival by around 403 votes.

She currently holds the post of Provincial Minister in the BJP Delhi Mahila Morcha and has previously served as the district president of the party’s women’s wing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Learn Hindi In A Month Or LEAVE!!!': Viral Video Shows BJP Councilor Renu Chaudhary Threatening SA...

'Learn Hindi In A Month Or LEAVE!!!': Viral Video Shows BJP Councilor Renu Chaudhary Threatening SA...

'Super Cooperative': India Bike Week Event Director Martin Da Costa Lauds Maharashtra Govt's Support...

'Super Cooperative': India Bike Week Event Director Martin Da Costa Lauds Maharashtra Govt's Support...

Who Was Srinivasa Ramanujan? Everything You Need To Know About The Man Who Knew Infinity

Who Was Srinivasa Ramanujan? Everything You Need To Know About The Man Who Knew Infinity

UP Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Political Storm After CM Yogi’s Remarks, Opposition Flags...

UP Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Political Storm After CM Yogi’s Remarks, Opposition Flags...

Uttar Pradesh News: Gorakhpur Civic Supervisor Suspended After Cow Nears CM Yogi Adityanath’s...

Uttar Pradesh News: Gorakhpur Civic Supervisor Suspended After Cow Nears CM Yogi Adityanath’s...