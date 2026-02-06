Odisha Sailor Vanishes From Vessel Near Mauritius; Family Seeks PM’s Intervention

Cadet Sarthak Mohapatra has reportedly gone missing while on board vessel MV. EA Jersey on Feberuary 3, 2026 during sailing. | Image courtesy X/@rasmitasahoo76

The family of a 22-year-old merchant navy officer from Odisha is in a state of shock after he reportedly went missing while on duty.

Sarthak Mohapatra, a resident of Kespur in the Bhadrak district, disappeared on February 3 while serving as a Deck Cadet aboard the vessel EA Jersey. The ship, operated by Anglo-Eastern Ship Management Pvt Ltd, was positioned near Mauritius when the incident occurred.

A final conversation and a sudden disappearance

Sarthak, who began his tenure with the private shipping firm in July 2025, had recently been on a route spanning China to West Africa.

According to his mother, Rashmita Mohapatra, the last contact with Sarthak was on February 2 while the ship was nearing Singapore. During that final call, he spoke with his parents and friends, showing no signs of distress before the vessel continued its return journey toward China.

Family demands transparent investigation

Distraught by the news, Sarthak’s mother has launched a widespread appeal for help across social media and official channels.

Tagging the prime minister, the chief minister and the Ministry of External Affairs on X, she has demanded more than just a search party.

I (Rasmita Sahoo) am a distressed mother seeking urgent help. My son Cadet Sarthak Mohapatra has gone missing while on board vessel M.V. EA Jersey on 3rd Feb 2026 during sailing. @CMO_Odisha @PMOIndia @dgshipping_IN @angloeasterngrp @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/Ei9S8riU27 — RASMITA SAHOO (@rasmitasahoo76) February 4, 2026

Her requests include a full review of the ship's CCTV footage, an inventory of his personal belongings, and a transparent, high-level inquiry into how a crew member could vanish during active duty.

The search for answers has officially started with a missing persons report filed at Bhubaneswar’s Sahidnagar police station on February 5.

In response to the family's pleas, Odisha officials have confirmed they are coordinating with authorities in New Delhi.

The state government has formally requested that the Director General of Shipping and the Ministry of External Affairs intervene to provide the family with concrete updates and pressure the shipping company for clarity.