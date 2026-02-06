VIDEO: Several Feared Dead In Suicide Blast At Islamabad's Qasr-e-Khadijatul Qubra Mosque

A blast has been reported at the Shia mosque (Imambargah), Qasr-e-Khadijatul Kubra, in Islamabad during Friday prayers.

The explosion occurred within the mosque compound, at the entrance to the main building. According to reports, the incident appears to be a suicide attack. Law enforcement agencies have reached the scene, and investigations are underway.

In November last year, a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the entrance of the Islamabad District Judicial Complex, leaving at least 12 people dead and dozens injured.

Disturbing videos from the scene have surfaced on social media, showing severed human body parts scattered across the floor. The footage also shows apparent human bodies covered with carpets lying on the ground as locals gathered to learn what had happened after the blast.

Authorities are yet to release the death toll figures.

(This is a breaking news. More details to follow.)