 Was Roshni Nadar’s Instagram Photo With Delhi LG Saxena AI-Generated? Here’s What We Know
HCL Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra’s Instagram post claiming a meeting with Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena triggered controversy after the LG publicly denied any such interaction. Netizens soon flagged the shared image as possibly AI-generated, citing visual inconsistencies. The post was deleted and Nadar’s Instagram account was subsequently deactivated.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 09:37 AM IST
HCL CEO's Instagram post | X/@mikejava85

HCL Technologies Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra recently shared a photograph on her Instagram account claiming she had met Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. The post was captioned: “Earlier today, I met Delhi LG Vinai Saxena to discuss innovation and how HCL Tech empowers young entrepreneurs and freshers through our committee programs.”

LG Saxena Calls Claim ‘Fake and Misleading’

Soon after the post went viral, LG Vinai Kumar Saxena took to X (formerly Twitter) from his personal account, categorically denying any such meeting. He stated that he had never met the HCL CEO and termed the Instagram post “fake and misleading.” The LG’s office reportedly asked that the post be taken down.

Following the controversy, Roshni Nadar’s Instagram account was deactivated. This led to widespread speculation online, with several netizens claiming that the image shared was AI-generated.

Users alleged that the account had been posting multiple synthetic or AI-looking images in recent weeks.

Netizens Flag ‘AI Artifacts’ in Image

Thread replies on X and other platforms highlighted what they described as common AI artifacts in the image, including irregular hand shapes, proportion mismatches, and inconsistent lighting.

One user remarked, “Looks like an AI photo,”

while another quipped, “It’s AI. Roshni Nadar can call herself Roshni Nadir.”

Pattern of Synthetic Images Raises Questions

Several users pointed out that the now-deactivated Instagram profile contained numerous similar images that appeared artificially generated. This pattern, they argued, raised concerns about unverified or experimental use of AI-generated content by high-profile public figures and the risks of misinformation.

HCL Tech Shares Trade Flat, Stock Holds Near ₹1,670 As Investors Weigh Valuation & Dividends
The incident has again started the discussions around ethical AI use, verification of digital content, and the responsibility of influential personalities in the age of generative AI.

About Roshni Nadar Malhotra

Roshni Nadar Malhotra is a leading Indian businesswoman and philanthropist. She serves as the Chairperson of HCL Technologies and CEO of HCL Corporation, the holding company of the HCL Group. In 2020, she became the first woman to head a listed IT company in India, succeeding her father, Shiv Nadar.

