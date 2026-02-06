18 Killed In Meghalaya Illegal Coal Mine Blast, Over 100 Still Feared Trapped |

Guwahati: At least 18 labourers were killed in a devastating dynamite explosion at an illegal rat-hole coal mine in the Mynsyngat–Thangsko area in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday, once again exposing the continued operation of illegal mining despite clear bans by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Rescue agencies fear that more than 100 workers may still be trapped inside the mine.

According to officials, the blast occurred inside an illegally operating coal mine during mining activity involving high-intensity explosives. Most of the labourers are believed to be migrant workers, with sources indicating that several may be from Assam, though official confirmation is still awaited.

East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar, talking to the Free Press Journal over telephone said, “Upon verification, it was confirmed that an explosion had taken place inside an illegal coal mine and several persons were suspected to be trapped. Rescue and disaster response operations were initiated without delay. During the course of the operation, a total of 18 bodies have been recovered from the site.”

He added that one injured worker was rescued and initially taken to the Sutnga Community Health Centre before being referred to a higher medical facility for advanced treatment.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Special Rescue Team (SRT) are continuing rescue and recovery operations in extremely challenging conditions. A suo motu FIR has been registered at Khliehriat police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, and the Explosives Substances Act. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Meghalaya Director General of Police I. Nongrang told media rescue teams are working round the clock at the site. “The exact number of labourers present inside the mine at the time of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. More people are feared trapped,” she said, indicating that the toll could rise further.

Local residents and labourers working in nearby mining sites claimed that the number of workers inside the mine could be far higher than official estimates. They alleged that over 100 people were working inside the mine when the explosion occurred, though authorities said the figures are yet to be verified.

Asked whether the mine was operating illegally, SP Vikash Kumar said, “Yes, it seems like that,” adding that the precise cause of the explosion would be determined after a detailed inquiry.

The tragedy follows a series of similar incidents in East Jaintia Hills, including a suspected dynamite blast in December 2025 that claimed two lives, highlighting the persistent dangers of illegal coal mining in the region.

Reacting to the incident at a programme in Jorhat, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sought clarity on the identity of the victims. “The workers may claim they are from Assam, but they could also be from Bangladesh. These days, I do not get convinced easily. As far as I know, no Assamese individual has gone to Meghalaya to work in coal mines,” he said. He, however, expressed condolences, adding that “death is always painful, whether it is of an Assamese or a Bangladeshi national.”

Despite repeated judicial interventions, illegal rat-hole mining continues to pose serious risks to life and the environment in Meghalaya. Authorities said more details would emerge once rescue operations are completed and the investigation progresses.