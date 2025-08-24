 Nikki Murder Case: Accused Husband Vipin Was Beaten After Being Caught With Another Girl Inside Car In Delhi – Old VIDEO Surfaces
Nikki Murder Case: Accused Husband Vipin Was Beaten After Being Caught With Another Girl Inside Car In Delhi – Old VIDEO Surfaces

Deceased woman Nikki's father Bhikhari Singh has revealed that he was involved in an illicit affair with another girl and they caught him in a compromising position with her inside a car.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Accused Husband Vipin Was Beaten After Being Caught With Another Girl Inside Car In Delhi | X

Noida, August 24: An old video has surfaced on social media in the Greater Noida dowry murder case, in which the accused husband Vipin Bhati was caught with another girl inside a car in Delhi allegedly in 2024. Deceased woman Nikki's father Bhikhari Singh has revealed that he was involved in an illicit affair with another girl and they caught him in a compromising position with her inside a car.

Viral Video

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, in which it can be seen that Vipin is being thrashed after being pulled out of a white WagonR car and a woman is seen sitting inside the car. It is being claimed on social media that the incident occurred in 2024.

Dowry Demand & Harassment

There are reports that Vipin harassed Nikki and demanded dowry after their marriage in December 2016. On Thursday (August 21) after the physical assault Vipin burned her alive. Along with a Scorpio car, adequate dowry was given during the wedding, but her in-laws later demanded an additional ₹60 lakh and also had their eyes on her father's Mercedes.

Nikki’s sister Kanchan and other family members also alleged that Vipin was an alcoholic and often physically assaulted her. Vipin and his family members allegedly thrashed Nikki brutally and then set her on fire. She was suffered severe burn injuries in the incident and later succumbed to her injuries during treatment in the hospital.

Burnt Alive

Nikki's father said that she had suffered 70% burn injuries and was declared dead by the hospital authorities at the Safdarjung Hospital. He said that he was informed by his elder daughter that they were at the hospital and that they set Nikki on fire and fled from the spot. The neighbours took her to the Fortis Hospital, where they referred her to the Safdarjung Hospital as her condition deteriorated. However, Safdarjung Hospital authorities pronounced her dead.

Protest Demanding Justice

The family members of the deceased held a protest outside the Kasana Police Station demanding justice into the case. Vipin was today arrested by the police after being shot in the leg.

'No Remorse'

A video has surfaced from the hospital where he claimed that he has not killed Nikki and that she died on her own. He told ANI, "I have no remorse. I haven't killed her. She died on her own. Husband and wife often have fights, it is very common."

