'Slapped Her Before Setting Her On Fire': Son Recounts Mother’s Chilling Dowry Murder In Greater Noida | X/@justiceserved_234566

Greater Noida: A woman identified as Nikki was allegedly set on fire by her husband and in-laws in Greater Noida’s Sirsa area after repeated demands for Rs 36 lakh in dowry.



Her young son witnessed the incident and later confirmed that his father had killed his mother. Nikki died while being taken to a Delhi hospital on Thursday.



Child Witness Recounts Horror



According to eyewitness accounts, including that of Nikki’s son, she was beaten before being set on fire. “They first put something on mumma. Then they slapped her before setting her on fire using a lighter,” he said, as quoted by local media. A video recorded shortly after showed Nikki, badly burnt, attempting to move down a staircase. Another video reportedly captured her husband and mother-in-law pulling her by the hair and assaulting her.

Her elder sister, Kanchan, who is also married into the same family, alleged that Nikki was burnt alive in front of her. She claimed both sisters were assaulted that night over dowry demands. “They asked us to get Rs 36 lakh from our home. I was also assaulted between 1.30 am and 4:00 am. They told me, ‘We have got dowry for one, what about the other?’” she said.



Police Action and Protests



Neighbours helped take Nikki to Fortis Hospital before she was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. She died on the way. Based on Kanchan’s complaint, Kasna police registered a case against Nikki’s husband Vipin Bhati, mother-in-law Daya, father-in-law Satveer, and brother-in-law Rohit Bhati. Vipin has been arrested, while the other accused are absconding.



Following her death, a large crowd gathered outside Kasna police station demanding strict action. Protesters carried placards reading “Justice for Nikki”.