 Mahindra Scorpio N Offers Up to Rs 1 Lakh Cash Discount
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMahindra Scorpio N Offers Up to Rs 1 Lakh Cash Discount

Mahindra Scorpio N Offers Up to Rs 1 Lakh Cash Discount

The Mahindra Scorpio N, known for its robust performance and versatility, now offers two dynamic engine options.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
Mahindra Scorpio N |

Since its debut nearly two years ago, the Mahindra Scorpio N has maintained its popularity among SUV enthusiasts in India. Now, Mahindra is rolling out exciting discounts on the MY2023 models of the Scorpio N. This month, buyers can take advantage of cash discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the trim level they opt for. Let's dive into the details of this tempting offer.

Read Also
Mahindra Teases XUV 3XO Sub-Compact SUV Ahead of April 29 Launch
article-image

For the top-of-the-line Z8 and Z8L diesel 4x4 versions of the Scorpio N, there's a flat cash discount of Rs 1 lakh available for both manual and automatic transmissions, but solely applicable to the 7-seater models. On the other hand, the Z8 and Z8L diesel 4x2 AT variants, offered in both 6- and 7-seater options, come with a cash discount of Rs 60,000. Similarly, the Z8 and Z8L petrol-AT variants, available in 6- and 7-seater configurations, also offer a Rs 60,000 cash discount. However, there are no exchange bonuses or corporate offers provided on any variant.

Read Also
Tata and Mahindra Gear Up To Launch 2 Electric SUVs By Mid-2024!
article-image

The Mahindra Scorpio N, known for its robust performance and versatility, now offers two dynamic engine options. Choose between a potent 203bhp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol or a sturdy 175bhp, 2.2-liter diesel engine, each paired with either a smooth 6-speed manual or a convenient 6-speed automatic gearbox. While the standard Scorpio N comes with rear-wheel drive, the diesel variant presents the option of upgrading to a four-wheel drive system for enhanced traction and control.

Read Also
Mahindra To Unveil 5-Door Thar On August 15!
article-image

With a price range spanning from Rs 13.60 lakh to Rs 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Mahindra Scorpio N emerges as a standout choice in its segment. Although it doesn't face a direct rival, its competitive pricing and superior features pit it against formidable contenders like the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar.

In other news, Mahindra is set to introduce the extensively revamped XUV300, now rebranded as the XUV 3XO on 29th April. In a recent video preview, the automaker offered a glimpse of the redesigned SUV, signalling a departure from the largely unchanged XUV300 launched in 2018.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahindra Scorpio N Offers Up to Rs 1 Lakh Cash Discount

Mahindra Scorpio N Offers Up to Rs 1 Lakh Cash Discount

Cooling Deal: As Mercury Scales The Ladder, Here Is Your Guide To Getting The Right Air Conditioner

Cooling Deal: As Mercury Scales The Ladder, Here Is Your Guide To Getting The Right Air Conditioner

Mahindra Teases XUV 3XO Sub-Compact SUV Ahead of April 29 Launch

Mahindra Teases XUV 3XO Sub-Compact SUV Ahead of April 29 Launch

'Elephant In The Room (Inflation) Appears To Have Gone Out For A Walk, We Want...,' Says RBI...

'Elephant In The Room (Inflation) Appears To Have Gone Out For A Walk, We Want...,' Says RBI...

India To Stop Importing Urea By 2025 End: Mansukh Mandaviya

India To Stop Importing Urea By 2025 End: Mansukh Mandaviya