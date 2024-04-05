Mahindra Scorpio N Offers Up to Rs 1 Lakh Cash Discount

Mahindra Scorpio N |

Since its debut nearly two years ago, the Mahindra Scorpio N has maintained its popularity among SUV enthusiasts in India. Now, Mahindra is rolling out exciting discounts on the MY2023 models of the Scorpio N. This month, buyers can take advantage of cash discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the trim level they opt for. Let's dive into the details of this tempting offer.

For the top-of-the-line Z8 and Z8L diesel 4x4 versions of the Scorpio N, there's a flat cash discount of Rs 1 lakh available for both manual and automatic transmissions, but solely applicable to the 7-seater models. On the other hand, the Z8 and Z8L diesel 4x2 AT variants, offered in both 6- and 7-seater options, come with a cash discount of Rs 60,000. Similarly, the Z8 and Z8L petrol-AT variants, available in 6- and 7-seater configurations, also offer a Rs 60,000 cash discount. However, there are no exchange bonuses or corporate offers provided on any variant.

The Mahindra Scorpio N, known for its robust performance and versatility, now offers two dynamic engine options. Choose between a potent 203bhp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol or a sturdy 175bhp, 2.2-liter diesel engine, each paired with either a smooth 6-speed manual or a convenient 6-speed automatic gearbox. While the standard Scorpio N comes with rear-wheel drive, the diesel variant presents the option of upgrading to a four-wheel drive system for enhanced traction and control.

With a price range spanning from Rs 13.60 lakh to Rs 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Mahindra Scorpio N emerges as a standout choice in its segment. Although it doesn't face a direct rival, its competitive pricing and superior features pit it against formidable contenders like the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar.

In other news, Mahindra is set to introduce the extensively revamped XUV300, now rebranded as the XUV 3XO on 29th April. In a recent video preview, the automaker offered a glimpse of the redesigned SUV, signalling a departure from the largely unchanged XUV300 launched in 2018.